IPL 2022, GT vs MI: Hardik Pandya elects to field

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 06, 2022, 07:01 pm 2 min read

GT face MI in a crunch game (Photo credit: Twitter/@mipaltan)

Gujarat Titans (GT) face five-time winners, Mumbai Indians (MI), in the 51st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Friday. GT have claimed eight wins from 10 matches. Meanwhile, MI are placed last, having sealed one win from nine games. The news from the center is that GT skipper Hardik Pandya has won the toss and will field first.

Details Pitch report, timing and TV listing

The Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai will host this affair. The match can be watched live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST) or live-streamed on the Hotstar app (paid subscription). It has been a high-scoring venue. DC managed 200-plus versus SRH on Thursday. One hopes to see a good game with some all-round performances here. Bowlers need to have their thinking caps on.

Performers Who are the key performers?

As per Cricketpedia, Suryakumar Yadav's (MI) last five scores in IPL read as 51, 7, 32, 37, and 43. Left-handed batter Tilak Varma (MI) has amassed 307 runs this season at 43.85. Ace leg-spinner Rashid Khan (GT) has scalped nine wickets this season (economy 6.92). Hardik Pandya (GT) has slammed 309 runs in nine matches so far. He averages 44.14.

Playing XI A look at the two teams

GT Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami Mi Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith MI have made one change. Ashwin has replaced Hrithik.

Information Key stats ahead of the match

Ishan Kishan has handled Rashid Khan well. In 51 balls, the southpaw has scored 64 runs, having never been dismissed. As per Cricbuzz, Rashid has claimed 71 wickets in the middle overs (7-15) but this year he has taken just three wickets in this phase.