IPL 2022, DC vs LSG: Pitch report, stats, streaming details

Written by V Shashank May 01, 2022, 01:39 pm 3 min read

KL Rahul struck a hundred at Wankhede in his last match (Source: Twitter/@LucknowIPL)

Sixth-placed Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on third-placed Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match number 45 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Sunday. DC have claimed four wins and as many losses so far (NRR of +0.695). Meanwhile, LSG have pocketed six wins from nine matches, including a six-wicket win over DC in the last match-up (+0.408). Here is the pitch report.

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host this duel. It has been a high-scoring wicket over the last five matches, averaging a first innings total over 180. The chasing side has won the last two matches at Wankhede. Pacers have ruled the roost at the conditions offered this season. The last match at Wankhede witnessed DC (150/6) thrash KKR (146/9) by four wickets.

LSG have lost two of their matches at this venue so far. In their season opener, LSG (158/6) had lost to GT by five wickets. LSG (162/8) then fell short by a paltry three runs at the hands of RR. However, LSG (168/6) battered the five-time winners, Mumbai Indians, by 36 runs. KL Rahul's 103* set the match-winning foundation for the Super Giants.

Delhi Capitals have won six of their 15 matches at Wankhede in IPL. This season, they have claimed just one win from three fixtures so far. Against RCB, DC (173/7) fell short by 16 runs. DC (207/8) then failed to chase a 223-run target against RR. Later, DC (150/6) overcame KKR (146/9) by four wickets. David Warner (42) was the top scorer for DC.

RR's Jos Buttler has racked up the most number of runs at Wankhede this season. He has amassed 199 runs in three matches at 99.50. David Warner (DC) follows suit, with 136 runs at an average of 45.33 Pacer Umesh Yadav (KKR) has scalped nine wickets at Wankhede in IPL 2022. Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) is seated second, having picked seven wickets so far.

Highest scores recorded at Wankhede this season: 222/2 RR vs DC, 207/8 DC vs RR, and 199/5 GT vs SRH. Lowest scores at this venue in this season so far: 131/5 CSK vs KKR, 132/8 MI vs LSG, and 133/4 KKR vs CSK.

The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network (3:30 PM IST). Viewers can live-stream the match on the Hotstar app (paid subscription). The match will be available for viewing across languages: Hindi, Bangla, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Marathi.