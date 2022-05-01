Sports

IPL 2022, SRH vs CSK: Pitch report, stats, streaming details

IPL 2022, SRH vs CSK: Pitch report, stats, streaming details

Written by V Shashank May 01, 2022, 01:42 pm 2 min read

MS Dhoni has done a decent job with the willow so far (Source: Twitter/@ChennaiIPL)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the 46th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Sunday. SRH have claimed five wins so far (NRR of +0.600). That includes an eight-wicket win over CSK in the previous face-off this season. Meanwhile, CSK have two wins to show so far (-0.538). Here's the pitch report.

Details Pitch report and conditions

The MCA Stadium in Pune will host the Southern Derby. The wicket has aided both batters and bowlers so far. In the last five outings, the average first innings total has been over 160. Both pacers and spinners can garner decent numbers. The last match-up at MCA was between LSG and PBKS. PBKS (133/8) fell short in the run-chase by 20 runs.

SRH How have SRH fared at this venue?

SRH have lost three of their four outings at MCA. This season, SRH were handed a 61-run drubbing by Rajasthan Royals in their only affair so far at MCA. Batting first, RR breezed to a total of 210/6 in 20 overs. In reply, SRH could aggregate only 149/7. Aiden Markram (57*) and Washington Sundar (40) were the top run-getters for SRH.

CSK How have CSK fared at this venue?

CSK have a 6-3 win-loss record at MCA in IPL. In this edition, CSK lost by three wickets to GT in their only outing at this venue. Batting first, the Men in Yellow posted 169/5 in 20 overs. Ruturaj Gaikwad (73) was the core contributor to their total. However, GT chased down the target in 19.5 overs, riding on David Miller's 94*.

Stats Highest run-getter and wicket-taker at MCA in IPL 2022

MI's Suryakumar Yadav has clobbered the most number of runs at MCA this season. He has racked up 163 runs in three matches at 81.50. He has struck at 158.25. Meanwhile, right-arm quick Kagiso Rabada (PBKS) has scalped the most number of wickets at MCA in IPL 2022. He has pocketed six wickets in two matches at 11.16. His best figures are 4/38.

Data Highest and lowest scores at MCA in IPL 2022

Highest scores at this venue in IPL 2022: 210/6 RR vs SRH, 198/5 PBKS vs MI, and 186/9 MI vs PBKS. Lowest scores at MCA this season: 115 RCB vs RR, 133/8 PBKS vs LSG, and 144/8 RR vs RCB.

Information SRH vs CSK: Telecast details

The match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST) or live-streamed on the Hotstar app (paid subscription). Viewers can avail the commentary across languages: Hindi, Bangla, English, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, and Kannada.