IPL 2022, RCB vs RR: Faf elects to field

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 26, 2022, 07:02 pm 2 min read

RCB take on RR tonight (Photo credit: Twitter/@RCBTweets)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) would lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 39th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Tuesday. Lately, RCB (68) were handed a nine-wicket drubbing by SRH. It was RCB's third defeat of this season. Meanwhile, RR have five wins from seven games. The update is that RCB skipper Faf du Plessis will field first.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The MCA Stadium in Pune will host this affair. The match can be watched live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST) or live-streamed on the Hotstar app. Six matches have been played at MCA this season, with the chasing side winning on three occasions. The wicket here averages close to 180 in the first innings. Pacers have had more successes than spinners.

Performers Who are the key performers?

As per Cricketpedia, Jos Buttler's (RR) last five knocks in this IPL read 116, 103, 54, 13, and 70*. Ace leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) has scalped 18 wickets in seven matches this season at 11.33. Dinesh Karthik (RCB) has aggregated 210 runs this season at 105.00. He has struck at 200.00. Pacer Josh Hazlewood (RCB) has picked eight wickets this season at 14.62.

Information A look at the head-to-head record

RCB have faced RR on 25 occasions in the IPL (including two no-results). RCB have won on 13 occasions, while RR have claimed a win on 10 instances. In their earlier match-up this season, RCB (173/6) beat RR (169/3) by four wickets.

Information Patidar replaces Rawat for RCB

Rajat Patidar comes in for the struggling Anuj Rawat. This will see Virat Kohli open the innings. RCB Playing XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Information Couple of changes for RR

Daryl Mitchell has replaced Karun Nair for RR, with Kuldeep Sen replacing Obed McCoy. RR Playing XI: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Daryl Mitchell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal