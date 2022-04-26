Sports

IPL 2022, RCB vs RR: Pitch report, stats, streaming details

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 26, 2022, 01:18 pm 2 min read

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) would lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 39th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Tuesday. Lately, RCB (68) were handed a nine-wicket drubbing by SRH. It was RCB's third defeat of this season. Meanwhile, RR are enjoying a two-match winning streak (W5 L2). Here we present the pitch report, stats, and streaming details.

Pitch report Here's the pitch report

The match is being held at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Six matches have been played here this season. Three games have been won by teams batting first and the other three by sides chasing. Pacers will look to have their influence and dictate the show on a surface where batters too have enjoyed scoring runs. It will be an even contest.

Performance How have the two sides performed here in the IPL?

RCB have played a total of seven games at the MCA Stadium in the cash-rich league. They have sealed five wins, besides facing two losses. Their highest score here is 187. Meanwhile, RR have played six games here, winning three and losing three. Their best score here is 210 and lowest total is 109.

Information Highest and lowest scores at MCA Stadium in IPL 2022:

RR posted 210/6 versus SRH in the first match at this venue. This remains the highest total. Punjab Kings' 198/5 against MI is the second-highest score here. In terms of lowest totals, Mumbai Indians' 151/6 versus RCB is the lowest total at the MCA Stadium.

Information Which bowlers are the most successful here?

As per ESPNcricinfo, amongst pacers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has claimed the most wickets here. He has 14 scalps from 16 matches. In terms of spinners, Imran Tahir has enjoyed the most success here, claiming 15 scalps from a total of nine games.