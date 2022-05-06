Sports

IPL 2022, MI seal win versus GT: Records broken

May 06, 2022

Gujarat Titans (GT) were beaten by Mumbai Indians (MI), in the 51st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Friday. Batting first, MI managed 177/6 in 20 overs. The openers laid a solid base but GT crawled back. In response, Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill scored fifties. MI pulled things back and stunned GT at the death. Here's more.

MI were off to a solid start as the openers added 72 runs. Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan laid the foundation. MI were pegged back at 119/4 next. Tilak Varma (21) and Tim David (44*) helped MI get past 175. In response, Wriddhiman and Gill gave their side a sublime start. Both added a century-plus stand before perishing. The game went down the wire.

Rohit smashed a 28-ball 43, hammering five fours and 2 sixes. Rohit has been dismissed by Rashid Khan thrice in the IPL. He has raced to 5,809 runs at 30.57. In IPL 2022, Rohit has managed 198 runs. As per Cricbuzz, Rohit's has now gone 18 innings without an IPL fifty. The longest sequence for Rohit is 22 innings in 2009-10 (for Deccan Chargers).

Rashid Khan shined for GT, conceding only 24 runs from his four overs. He claimed two scalps, in the form of Rohit and Kieron Pollard. In IPL 2022, Rashid has 11 scalps from 11 games at 27.36. He now has 104 IPL scalps at 21.27. Versus MI, Rashid has claimed 12 scalps at 21.08.

In 11 games this season, Kiwi pacer Lockie Ferguson (1/34) has claimed 12 scalps. He is averaging 32.00. David hammered a 21-ball 44* for MI. He slammed 2 fours and four sixes. He has registered his highest IPL score.

Wriddhiman (55) hammered his 10th fifty in the IPL and second this season. The senior wicket-keeper batter has surpassed the 2,300-run mark in the IPL (2,319). Gill scored a 36-ball 52. He hammered six fours and 2 sixes. Gill slammed his 13th IPL fifty. He has amassed 1,738 runs in the IPL at 31.04. In 11 matches, he has 321 runs this season.

Wriddhiman and Gill's 106-run stand is the 10th opening century-plus effort against MI in IPL history. Wriddhiman and Gill's stand is the highest now for Gujarat (any wicket) in the IPL. Gujarat have stitched their second century-plus stand this season.

Kishan scored a 29-ball 45, hammering five fours and a six. He has surpassed the 1,700-run mark in the IPL (1,724). In IPL 2022, Kishan has amassed 270 runs at 30.00. Kishan has also surpassed the 1,400-run mark for MI (1,403) at 31.17.