Sports

2,500 IPL runs for Jos Buttler: Decoding his numbers

2,500 IPL runs for Jos Buttler: Decoding his numbers

Written by V Shashank Edited by Rajdeep Saha May 01, 2022, 02:26 pm 2 min read

Jos Buttler is enjoying a stellar form in IPL 2022 (Source: Twitter/@rajasthanroyals)

On Saturday, Rajasthan Royals' (RR) opening batter Jos Buttler smashed a 52-ball 67 against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 44th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. It was his third fifty of this season. With that crucial knock, the Englishman raced past 2,500 runs in IPL. RR (158/6), however, lost the outing by five wickets. We decode Buttler's numbers in IPL.

67 vs MI Buttler's purple patch continues

Buttler started slowly before he changed gears. He hit a few fours at frequent intervals to keep the scoring rate in order. It was only in the 16th over that Buttler (43) unleashed his fury onto MI bowlers. He dispatched four consecutive sixes of off-spinner Hrithik Shokeen in the 16th over. However, the latter got the better of him on the final delivery.

Context Why does this story matter?

Buttler has been too consistent with the willow in IPL 2022.

His onslaughts have been one of the core contributors to RR's triumphs this season so far.

The last outing was another instance of him showcasing how destructive he could become at any stage of the contest.

For him to get past the career milestone against the five-time winners, Mumbai Indians, is indeed special.

Information Buttler leads the batting charts in IPL 2022

Buttler has scored the most fours (47), most sixes (36), most hundreds (3), and most fifty-plus scores (6) in IPL 2022. Buttler has struck the most number of runs in powerplay (249) and middle overs (262) as well.

Information Buttler has amassed 2,007 runs for Rajasthan Royals in IPL

The stylish English opener is the fourth-highest run-getter for RR in the cash-rich tournament. Buttler (2,007) ranks behind Ajinkya Rahane (2,810), Sanju Samson (2,635), and Shane Watson (2,372). Also, he has slammed 100 sixes and 191 fours for the inaugural winners across 50 matches.

IPL 2022 Butter averages 70.75 in IPL 2022

Buttler is the first player to amass 500-plus runs in IPL 2022. He has scored 566 runs in nine innings this season. He averages a whopping 70.75 (SR 155.07). He has smashed three hundreds and three fifties. Overall, Buttler has aggregated 2,534 runs in 74 matches at 39.59 (four hundreds, 14 fifties). He has won nine Player of the Match awards in IPL.

Vs MI Buttler's performance versus Mumbai Indians

The hard-hitter has relished in the opportunities against Mumbai Indians. Buttler has slammed 467 runs in eight innings against MI (SR 155.66). He has hammered one hundred (100) and four fifties (94*, 89, 70, 67). He averages an astonishing 77.83, which is the second-best average by a batter versus MI in IPL (minimum 200 runs scored). Only KL Rahul (86.70) has a better average.