2022 Madrid Open: Halep beats Badosa, win for Anisimova

Written by V Shashank May 01, 2022, 01:50 pm 2 min read

Halep is a two-time winner at the Madrid Open (Source: Twitter/@Simona_Halep)

Former World No. 1 Simona Halep ousted number two seed Paula Badosa in the round of 32 of the 2022 Madrid Open. Halep thrashed Badosa in straight sets 6-3, 6-1. Number 11 seed Belinda Bencic thumped Karolina Muchova in a match that lasted two hours and 45 minutes. Meanwhile, Amanda Anisimova overcame Petra Martic 3-6, 6-3, 6-2. Here are more details.

Halep Halep ousts Badosa in the second round

The match lasted just one hour and 16 minutes. Halep won a total of 62 points. She collected 34 points from her serve. Halep will next face number 14 seed Coco Gauff in the round of 16 on Monday. Lately, Gauff beat World No.44 and two-time French Open quarter-finalist, Yulia Putintseva, 6-1, 2-6, 6-4. She had won in straight sets in the first round.

Jabeur vs Bencic Jabeur to face Bencic in round of 16

Number eight seed Ons Jabeur overcame Varvara Gracheva 7-5, 0-6, 6-4. Jabeur will next face number 11 seed Belinda Bencic in the round of 16. It would be the third face-off of their career. Notably, Bencic has won on each occasion. Meanwhile, Bencic outclassed Czech Karolina Muchova 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 in the second round. It was her eighth straight win on clay this season.

Anisimova Anisimova sets up Azarenka clash in round of 16

Anisimova beat Petra Martic in a hard-fought 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 at the Arantxa Sanchez Stadium. Anisimova had out skilled number three seed Aryna Sabalenka in the first round 6-2, 3-6, 6-4. She will face the number 15 seed Victoria Azarenka on Monday. Azarenka hammered Tamara Zidansek 3-6, 6-1, 6-3 on Saturday. She had won in straight sets over Viktorija Golubic in the first round.

Information Ekaterina to lock horns with Bouzkova

Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova will take on Marie Bouzkova in the round of 16. Alexandrova battered Spain's Nuria Parrizas-Diaz 6-4, 7-5 to advance further. Meanwhile, Bouzkova overcame Dayana Yastremska in an arduous 3-6, 7-6(3), 6-1 in the round of 32.