Brendon McCullum appointed England's head coach (Tests): Details here

Written by Parth Dhall May 12, 2022, 06:49 pm 2 min read

McCullum will step down as coach of KKR (Source: Twitter/@KKRiders)

Former New Zealand captain, Brendon McCullum, has been appointed England Men's head coach (Tests). The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed that it has signed McCullum on a four-year deal. Notably, McCullum will step down as Kolkata Knight Riders' head coach at the end of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. He played 101 Tests for New Zealand between 2004 and 2016.

Statement A look at the official statement

"I'd like to say how pleased I am to be given this opportunity to contribute to England's Test set-up," McCullum said in an ECB release. "In taking this role on, I am acutely aware of the significant challenges the team faces at present, and I strongly believe in my ability to help the team emerge as a stronger force once we've confronted them head-on.

Information When will McCullum join the England squad?

As per ESPNcricinfo, McCullum is expected to link up with the England squad, led by star all-rounder Ben Stokes, ahead of the first Test against New Zealand at Lord's, starting June 2. McCullum will also have a say in next week's selection meeting.

Career One of the greatest batters in New Zealand cricket

McCullum remains one of the greatest batters in New Zealand cricket. He slammed 6,453 runs at 38.64 in Tests. His highest score of 302 came against India in 2014 (only triple-century by a Kiwi batter). McCullum also owns 6,083 ODI and 2,140 T20I runs.. He is one of the few players to have scored a ton in all three formats (19 international tons).