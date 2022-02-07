Sports

Paul Collingwood appointed England's interim head coach for WI Tests

Paul Collingwood appointed England's interim head coach for WI Tests

Written by Parth Dhall Feb 07, 2022, 07:54 pm 2 min read

Collingwood represented England in 301 internationals

Former all-rounder Paul Collingwood has been appointed England's interim head coach for the upcoming Test series in West Indies. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced the same on Monday. Collingwood was at the helm in the T20I series in the Caribbean that England lost 2-3. Earlier this month, the board had removed Chris Silverwood as the head coach. Here are further details.

Context Why does this story matter?

The ECB has named Collingwood England's interim head coach after sacking Silverwood.

Silverwood was removed in the aftermath of England's 0-4 loss in the 2021/22 Ashes.

The news came a day after Ashley Giles stepped down as Managing Director of England cricket.

Silverwood was appointed England's head coach in 2019.

It remains to be seen how England fare in the WI Test series.

Statement My objective is to give players clarity and direction: Collingwood

"I am excited to be leading the Test team for the tour of the Caribbean. Having a challenging Test series against the West Indies straight off the back of the Ashes disappointment gives us a chance from now to reset and rebuild," said Collingwood. "My objective is to give players clarity, direction and encouragement for them to start building something special."

Career Collingwood represented England in 301 internationals

Former all-rounder Collingwood represented England in 68 Tests, 197 ODIs, and 36 T20Is from 2001 to 2017. He smashed a total of 9,934 runs from 301 internationals at an average of 35.47. The tally includes 15 centuries and 49 fifties. Collingwood, who used to bowl medium-pace, took 144 wickets with the best match haul of 6/31 (ODIs).

Disaster England are in shambles at the moment

England are in shambles at the moment, having won just one of their last 14 Tests. In the 2021/22 Ashes, they lost at the Gabba, Adelaide Oval, MCG, and Bellerive Oval besides drawing at the SCG. They are yet to win a Test Down Under since the 2010/11 series. England suffered nine Test defeats in 2021, the joint-most in a calendar year.

Series WI vs ENG: A look at the schedule

England lost the five-match T20I series 2-3 to West Indies. England will now play a four-day practice game at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua, starting March 1. The two sides will then lock horns in the first Test at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, starting March 8. Kensington Oval, Bridgetown and National Cricket Stadium will host the next two Tests (March 16-20 and 24-28).