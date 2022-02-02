Sports

ICC T20I Rankings: Akeal Hosein, Jason Holder achieve career-best positions

Written by Parth Dhall Feb 02, 2022, 09:41 pm 2 min read

Holder took a hat-trick in the 5th T20I (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

West Indies bowlers Akeal Hosein and Jason Holder achieved career-best positions in the latest ICC T20I Bowling Rankings. The duo powered WI to victory in the fifth and final match against England in Bridgetown. Hosein jumped 15 places to the 18th spot, while Holder moved up three spots to 23rd. Meanwhile, England all-rounder Moeen Ali climbed to the fifth spot in the All-rounder Rankings.

Holder Holder took a historic hat-trick in 5th T20I

Seamer Holder took a double hat-trick in the final over of the 5th T20I. Holder is only the fourth bowler after Rashid Khan, Lasith Malinga, and Curtis Campher in T20I history to take four consecutive wickets. Holder was also adjudged the Player of the Series. He finished the series with 15 wickets, the highest ever by a bowler in a bilateral T20I series.

Hosein Hosein took eight wickets in the series

Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein finished behind Holder on the wickets tally. He took eight wickets in the series at an incredible average of 15.00. While Holder fired in the final over of the 5th T20I, Hosein did most of the damage in the middle phase (4/30). Hosein also slammed 44* off 16 balls in the 2nd T20I that WI lost by a run.

Moeen Moeen leapfrogs Glenn Maxwell and Wanindu Hasaranga

Moeen is among the other notable movers. Moeen surpassed Glenn Maxwell and Wanindu Hasaranga in the ICC T20I All-Rounder rankings. The England all-rounder now holds the third spot (205), behind Mohammad Nabi (265) and Shakib Al Hasan (231). Moeen led England in the last few ODIs in the absence of injured Eoin Morgan. Although England lost the series, Moeen shone with his all-round performance.

Batting Pooran, King gain in the Batting Rankings

Among batters, Nicholas Pooran moved up eight places to the 18th spot. The left-handed batter finished as the leading run-scorer of the five-match series. He smashed 164 runs at a strike rate of 122. Pooran hammered 70 off 43 balls in the third T20I. His compatriot Brandon King jumped 25 places to the 58th spot in the Batting Rankings.