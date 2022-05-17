Sports

IPL 2022, MI vs SRH: Rohit Sharma elects to field

Written by Parth Dhall May 17, 2022, 07:02 pm 2 min read

MI have been eliminated from the playoff race (Source: Twitter/@mipaltan)

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) face a desperate Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 65th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. SRH still have an outside chance to reach the playoffs. MI, who have been eliminated, could be the party-poopers. The news from the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, is that MI skipper Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to field.

Teams Here are the two teams

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Kane Williamson (captain), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan. Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Rohit Sharma (captain), Daniel Sams, Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Sanjay Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Mayank Markande.

Information A look at the team changes

SRH skipper Kane Williamson, at the toss, informed that Priyam Garg and Fazal Farooqi have come in for Shashank Singh and Marco Jansen, respectively. On the other hand, MI draft Mayank Markande and Sanjay Yadav in the Playing XI.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host this affair. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app. Chasing sides have won six of the last eight matches. The wicket has averaged a first-innings total of 152 (last five matches). Both pacers and spinners have commanded impressive numbers at Wankhede.

Information Here is the head-to-head record

Both teams have faced each other 18 times. MI have the upper hand with 10 wins, while SRH have claimed eight wins. Notably, MI enjoy a 5-1 win record over SRH since 2019. They will lock horns for the first time in IPL 2022.

Information Williamson has struck at 92.85 in IPL 2022

SRH skipper Kane Williamson has endured a lean patch in IPL 2022. He has a strike rate of 92.85 in the ongoing season. Williamson averages just 18.90 with the bat, having scored 208 runs off 224 balls. The tally includes one half-century.