IPL 2022, Rishabh Pant vs Sanju Samson: Decoding the stats

Written by V Shashank May 11, 2022, 11:42 am 3 min read

Pant and Samson have had their share of success in IPL 2022 (Source: Twitter/@IamSanjuSamson)

Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant are among the must-see players in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. Samson, who captains Rajasthan Royals (RR), has looked menacing with his lofty hitting. Delhi Capitals' (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant has been hostile on a few occasions. But, there is plenty that he can offer with the willow. We decode their stats in IPL 2022.

IPL 2022 A look at Pant and Samson's numbers in IPL 2022

The southpaw has amassed 281 runs in 10 innings. He averages 31.22 and has maintained a strike rate of 152.71. Meanwhile, Samson has slammed 321 runs in 11 outings this season. He averages 32.10 and has struck at a mind-boggling rate of 155.82 (two fifties). He is second only to Jos Buttler (618) among most runs for RR in IPL 2022.

Pant has had aggressive starts this season.

However, he has failed to convert those into bigger and more impactful tallies.

The 2018 edition of IPL where racked up 684 runs is a testimony to what he could attain when in a flow.

Sanju has been effective with his approach throughout the season.

He has been fearless and calculative as per the situation.

Middle-overs Pant or Samson - who has dominated the middle overs?

Pant has slammed 208 runs off 143 deliveries in the middle-overs. He has a laud-worthy strike rate of 145.45. He has hit 20 fours and 10 sixes. However, Samson has a slight edge over the former in this regard. He has struck at a sensational 149.32. He has amassed 221 runs in 148 deliveries. And, he has dispatched 14 fours and 16 sixes.

Death-overs Samson has monstrous numbers in the death overs

Clearly, Pant has fared poorly in the death overs. He has scored only 19 runs off 14 deliveries (SR 135.71) That includes one six and four. He has been dismissed once. Samson, on the other hand, has relished the challenge. He has battered 45 runs off 20 deliveries, striking at 225.00. Not to mention, he has pummelled three sixes and five fours (two dismissals).

Vs pace, spin Pant averages a stellar 86.00 against spinners in IPL 2022

Samson has thrashed the pacers for 172 runs in 148 deliveries this season. He has clobbered at a rate of 140.98. He averages a whopping 49.66 against spinners and has smacked 149 runs (SR 177.38). Pant has clocked 109 runs off 76 balls against pacers (SR 143.42). Against spinners, Pant averages a mammoth 86.00 (SR 159.25). He has amassed 172 runs from 108 deliveries.

Journey The road ahead for Pant and Samson

The Men's T20 World Cup is all set to take place in Australia in October-November. Team India could benefit immensely if the duo builds on the current form and shine on the big stage. Both are prolific middle-order batters who can tonk boundaries at will. Plus, they have the technique to thrive on the pace and bounce offered in the Aussie conditions.