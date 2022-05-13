Sports

IPL 2022: Pat Cummins ruled out of remaining matches

IPL 2022: Pat Cummins ruled out of remaining matches

Written by V Shashank May 13, 2022, 12:01 pm 2 min read

Cummins pocketed a three-fer in the last match (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

In a major development, Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) speedster Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. He has suffered a minor hip injury, and it will take him two weeks to recover. He will be seen in action in Australia's tour of Sri Lanka, which is slated to begin next month. Here's more.

Cummins Cummins heads back to Sydney for rehabilitation

Cummins was nursing the injury throughout the season. With KKR having a bleak chance of making the knockouts, the pacer has decided to undergo rehabilitation at home. Australia will be touring Sri Lanka in June-July for three T20Is, five ODIs, and two Tests. Cummins was already rested for the T20 Internationals, that would commence on June 7.

Information Cummins missed a few matches for KKR in IPL 2022

Cummins along with fellow countryman Aaron Finch wasn't available for KKR before April 5 as Australia were playing white-ball series against Pakistan. Later, Cummins failed to lay any impactful show. He was dropped after the first four matches. He had averaged 47.50 (four wickets).

IPL 2022 Cummins fared poorly in IPL 2022

Cummins claimed seven wickets from five fixtures in the IPL 2022. The right-arm quick averaged 30.29 and bowled at an economy of 10.69. Cummins was instrumental in KKR's 52-run triumph over MI in the last outing (3/22). Notably, he had slammed a match-winning 56* off 15 deliveries against MI in their earlier match-up. KKR haven't announced Cummins' replacement for the remaining matches.

KKR KKR virtually knocked out of IPL 2022

KKR are seated seventh in the IPL 2022 standings. They have mustered five wins and seven losses across 12 matches (NRR of -0.057). Even if KKR win the remaining two matches (SRH, LSG), their chances of selection depend on the other outcomes. RCB and RR have already snatched seven wins each. Meanwhile, DC and SRH have claimed six and five wins, respectively.