IPL 2022, PBKS vs RR: Mayank elects to bat

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 07, 2022, 03:02 pm 2 min read

Kagiso Rabada can be crucial for Punjab (Photo credit: Twitter/@PunjabKingsIPL)

Punjab Kings will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals in the 52nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Saturday. PBKS have won five of their 10 fixtures. Meanwhile, RR have won six games out of 10, having suffered two successive losses. The news from the center is that PBKS skipper Mayank Agarwal has won the toss and will bat first.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host the first match of the double-header. The wicket here assists the batters. As far as bowling is concerned, pacers have been more dominant here. Notably, the chasing side has won three of the last five games here. The match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network (3:30 PM IST) or live-streamed on the Hotstar app.

Jos Buttler Buttler set to complete 600 runs in IPL 2022

All eyes will be on Jos Buttler, who has been on a roll this season. He is the leading run-scorer, having amassed 588 runs from 10 matches at an incredible average of 65.33. The RR opener has struck at a staggering 150.77. Buttler is 385 runs away from breaking Virat Kohli's long-standing record. The latter slammed a record-breaking 973 runs in the 2016 season.

Information Here is the head-to-head record

Both teams have faced each other on 23 occasions in the IPL. PBKS have pocketed a win 10 times, while RR have won on 13 instances. Both sides won a match against each other in the last edition of IPL.

Playing XI A look at the two teams

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen Punjab Kings Playing XI: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma

Information RR make one change; Jaiswal comes in for Karun

Yashasvi Jaiswal has come in for RR. He has replaced Karun Nair. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings have made no changes and are playing the same XI.