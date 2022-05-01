Sports

Decoding Cheteshwar Pujara's sensational run for Sussex in County Cricket

Written by V Shashank May 01, 2022

Pujara's current form could prove valuable for Team India (Source: Twitter/@SussexCCC)

Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara hammered his second double-century in the ongoing County Championship Division Two. He punched a colossal 203 off 334 deliveries. His knock was laced with 24 fours. With that, he etched his name in the record books, matching a 28-year-old feat attained by Mohammad Azharuddin. Pujara is among the highest run-getters in the tournament in progress. Here are more details.

Stats Pujara's numbers in the 2022 County Championship Division Two

Pujara is currently the second-highest run-getter in the County Championship Division Two underway. He has racked up 531 runs in five innings at 132.75. He has struck three hundreds so far. His scores in the tournament read as 6, 201*, 109, 12, and 203. Pujara is second only to Pakistan's Shan Masood, who has struck 713 runs for Derbyshire at 118.83.

Context Why does this story matter?

Pujara is enjoying a rich vein of form.

His thirst for runs can get him back into the Indian Test squad.

He was dropped post the 2-1 Test series loss in South Africa earlier this year.

India will be playing their final Test of the five-match series against England later this summer.

Pujara's current form could prove valuable for Rohit Sharma & Co.

Match Pujara shines with a scintillating double-ton against Durham

Batting first, Durham were bowled out on 223 in 75 overs. For Sussex, Aaron Beard and Tom Clark pocketed three-fers each. Sussex then hammered 538 runs, riding on Pujara's 334-ball 203. He stitched a mammoth 154-run stand alongside Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, who scored 79. On Day 4, Durham showed character with openers Alex Lees and Sean Dickson laying a dominant show.

Feat Pujara attains a notable feat

Pujara stamped 201* against Derbyshire in the ongoing County Championship. Later, he struck his second double ton (203) against Durham. With that, he equaled Mohammad Azharuddin's 28-year-old achievement of scoring two double centuries in County Cricket. The former India cricketer had struck 212 against Leicestershire in 1991, and later, 205 against Durham in 1994. Azharuddin registered both his knocks while playing for Derbyshire.

FC Most First-Class double centuries by an Asian cricketer

Pujara has registered 15 double-centuries in First-class cricket. It is the most by an Asian cricketer. Sri Lankan legend, Kumar Sangakkara, follows suit with 13 double-centuries in this format. Notably, Pujara has the most double-centuries among active cricketers. He is behind only eight batters with the most double-hundreds in FC cricket. Aussie legend Donald Bradman (37) tops the chart in this regard.

Achievements A look at other notable records

According to ESPNcricinfo, Pujara has the most number of FC double-centuries since the start of the 21st century. His 201* is the highest individual score on FC debut for Sussex (previous-highest: 152 by Joe Gatting against Cambridge, 2009). Pujara, Masood, and Tom Haines scored double-tons in the match between Derbyshire and Sussex, making it only the third County Championship match to feature three double-centurions.