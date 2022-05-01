Sports

IPL 2022, DC vs LSG: KL Rahul elects to bat

IPL 2022, DC vs LSG: KL Rahul elects to bat

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 01, 2022, 03:02 pm 2 min read

Mustafiazur Rahman has bowled well for DC (Photo credit: Twitter/@DelhiCapitals)

Delhi Capitals (DC) face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match number 45 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Sunday. DC have sealed four wins in eight matches. Meanwhile, LSG thumped PBKS by 20 runs to seal their sixth win of the season. The news from the Wankhede Stadium is that LSG skipper KL Rahul has won the toss and will bat first.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host this duel. The match can be watched live on Star Sports Network (3:30 PM IST) or live-streamed on the Hotstar app. The wicket has averaged a first innings total in excess of 180 (last five matches). The chasing side has won the last two outings. Pacers have fared well on the wicket offered, especially in the powerplays.

Performers Who are the key performers?

As per Crickepedia, chinaman Kuldeep Yadav (DC) has scalped 17 wickets in eight matches this season. David Warner (DC) has hammered 261 runs in six innings this season. He averages 52.20. KL Rahul (LSG) has slammed 374 runs in IPL 2022. He has struck two hundreds. All-rounder Krunal Pandya (LSG) has scored 119 runs this season. He has claimed nine wickets at 18.55.

Playing XI Here's the playing XI

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Information Avesh sits out for LSG

DC have gone with the same side. Meanwhile, LSG have made one change. Avesh Khan misses out and Krishnappa Gowtham comes in. KL Rahul said he didn't want to play Avesh back-to-back.