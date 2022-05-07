Sports

IPL 2022, LSG vs KKR: Pitch report, stats, streaming details

Written by V Shashank May 07, 2022, 12:50 pm 2 min read

LSG are eyeing a playoff berth in their maiden IPL season (Source: Twitter/@LucknowIPL)

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 53rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. LSG are seated second in the points table (NRR of +0.397). They have won seven of their 10 matches so far. KKR are placed eighth (+0.060). They have clocked four wins from 10 outings. Here is the pitch report.

Details Pitch report and conditions

The MCA Stadium in Pune will host this affair. The chasing side has stamped a win in four of the last five matches. The wicket has averaged a first-innings total of close to 170 in this duration. Pacers have looked quite menacing at MCA. The last outing at MCA was between RCB and CSK. RCB (173/8) pocketed a 13-run win over CSK.

LSG How have LSG fared at this venue in IPL?

Lucknow Super Giants have a win at MCA in their only outing this season. They beat PBKS by 20 runs. Batting first, LSG aggregated 153/8 in 20 overs. Quinton de Kock (46) and Deepak Hooda (34) were the top run-getters for LSG. Later, PBKS could amass only 133/8. Mohsin Khan (3/24), Dushmantha Chameera (2/17), and Krunal Pandya (2/11) claimed the bulk of wickets.

KKR How have KKR fared at MCA?

KKR enjoy a stellar 7-0 win record at MCA in IPL. The Knight Riders won by five wickets against MI in what was their only outing at this venue in IPL 2022. Batting first, MI posted 161/4 in 20 overs. Later, KKR (162/5) chased down the target in 16 overs. Pat Cummins (56*) and Venkatesh Iyer (50*) were the top scorers for KKR.

Stats Who are the key performers at MCA in IPL 2022?

CSK's opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has scored the most runs at MCA this season (200). He averages 66.66 and has struck two fifties. Suryakumar Yadav (MI) follows suit, having aggregated 163 runs at 81.50. He has slammed two fifties as well. Pacers Kagiso Rabada (PBKS) and Harshal Patel (RCB) are the joint-highest wicket-takers at MCA with six scalps each.

Data Highest and lowest scores at MCA in IPL 2022

The highest scores recorded at this venue this season: 210/6 RR vs SRH, 202/2 CSK vs SRH, and 198/5 PBKS vs MI. The lowest scores at MCA in IPL 2022: 115 RCB vs RR, 133/8 PBKS vs LSG, and 144/8 RR vs RCB.

Information LSG vs KKR: Telecast details

The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST). It can be live-streamed across languages on the Hotstar app (paid subscription).