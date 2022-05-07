Sports

IPL 2022, PBKS vs RR: Pitch report, stats, streaming details

Written by V Shashank May 07, 2022, 12:47 pm 2 min read

Rajasthan Royals are on a two-match losing streak (Source: Twitter/@rajasthanroyals)

Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 52nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. PBKS have five wins and as many losses so far (NNR of -0.229) Lately, they battered GT by eight wickets. Meanwhile, RR have claimed six wins and four losses (+0.340). They are on a two-match losing streak. Here is the pitch report.

Information Pitch report and conditions

The wicket has averaged around 175 in the first innings (last five matches). Batters have fared well so far. Among bowlers, pacers have pocketed impressive numbers, including seven wickets from the last outing (KKR-RR). The side chasing has won three of the last five fixtures.

PBKS How have Punjab Kings performed at Wankhede?

PBKS have a 7-9 win-loss record at Wankhede in IPL. They have a win and a loss each from two outings this season. PBKS (137) were handed a six-wicket defeat by KKR (141/4). Later, PBKS (187/4) sealed an 11-run win over CSK (176/6). Shikhar Dhawan (88*) and Kagiso Rabada (2/23) were the best performers with bat and ball, respectively.

RR How have RR fared at Wankhede?

RR have won eight of their 17 matches at Wankhede. This season, the Royals have a 2-2 win record at this venue. In their maiden game, RR (169/3) were handed a four-wicket defeat by RCB (173/6). RR (165/6) then clinched a three-run win over LSG. RR (222/2) bagged a 15-run win over DC. Lastly, the Royals (152/5) suffered a seven-wicket loss to KKR.

Stats Who are the key performers at Wankhede Stadium?

Jos Buttler (RR) has hammered the most number of runs by a batter at Wankhede this season (221). He averages 73.66. LSG skipper KL Rahul has struck the second-most runs at Wankhede in IPL 2022. He has amassed 180 runs at 60.00. Right-arm quick Umesh Yadav (KKR) and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) have scalped 10 and seven wickets at this venue in IPL 2022.

Data Highest and lowest scores at Wankhede in IPL 2022

The highest scores registered at Wankhede this season: 222/2 RR vs DC, 207/8 DC vs RR, and 199/5 GT vs SRH. The lowest scores at this venue in IPL 2022: 131/5 CSK vs KKR, 132/8 MI vs LSG, and 133/4 KKR vs CSK.

Information PBKS vs RR: Telecast details

The match can be watched live on Star Sports Network (3:30 PM IST) or live-streamed on the Hotstar app. The match will be available for viewing across languages: Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Bangla, Marathi, and Kannada.