Rahane ruled out of IPL 2022, will miss England tour

May 16, 2022

Rahane will be out of action for atleast four weeks (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Kolkata Knight Riders' opening batter, Ajinkya Rahane, has been ruled out for the remainder of matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. According to Cricbuzz, Rahane suffered a serious Grade III hamstring injury during KKR's last outing against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 14. It is understood that Rahane will likely miss the upcoming England tour as well. Here are further details.

Injury Rahane likely to be out for four weeks

As per reports, Rahane will undergo rehab at National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore. He may require over four weeks to ensure complete recovery. As a result, he would miss out on selection from India's tour of England for the fifth Test that would be played in June-July. Team India will leave for England on June 16, while the selections will take place shortly.

IPL 2022 A look at Rahane's numbers in IPL 2022

Rahane was bought by KKR at his base price of Rs. 1 crore in the IPL 2022 auction. The top-order batter slammed 44(34) against Chennai Super Kings in the season opener. However, the returns have been mediocre since then. Overall, he could amass only 133 runs in seven matches at 19.00 (SR 103.91). He scored a 24-ball 28 in the last game against SRH.