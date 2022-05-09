Sports

MI's Suryakumar Yadav ruled out of IPL 2022 season

MI's Suryakumar Yadav ruled out of IPL 2022 season

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 09, 2022, 07:22 pm 2 min read

Suryakumar has suffered an injury (Photo credit: Twitter/@surya_14kumar)

Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 remainder. The Mumbai Indians batter suffered a left forearm muscle injury during his side's clash against Gujarat Titans on May 6. Mumbai Indians haven't named any replacement for now. Skipper Rohit Sharma confirmed the news during the toss in the game versus KKR today.

Performance SKY scored 303 runs in IPL 2022

Suryakumar has been one of the positives for MI in IPL 2022. He scored 303 runs from eight matches at an average of 43.29. He had a strike rate of 145.67. SKY managed to amass three half-centuries and is also the second-highest run-getter for the franchise. Earlier, Suryakumar missed his side's initial two matches, recovering from a hand injury.

Information How have MI performed in IPL 2022?

MI occupy the bottom spot with two wins from 10 fixtures (-0.725). However, since being evicted, MI have done well, enjoying back-to-back wins over RR and GT respectively. They have clicked as a unit on both occasions. Tonight, MI are facing KKR.

Quote 'Suryakumar Yadav has sustained a muscle strain'

"Suryakumar Yadav has sustained a muscle strain on the left forearm and has been ruled out for the season. He has been advised to rest, in consultation with the BCCI medical team," the franchise said in a statement.