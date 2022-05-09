Sports

IPL 2022, MI vs KKR: Rohit Sharma elects to field

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 09, 2022, 07:02 pm 2 min read

Andre Russell can be crucial for KKR (Source: Twitter/@KKRiders)

Mumbai Indians (MI) would be up against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 56th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Monday. Bottom-placed MI have bagged wins in the last two fixtures. Meanwhile, KKR are seated ninth, with four wins from 11 outings. The news from the center is that MI skipper Rohit Sharma has won the toss and will bowl.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai will host this encounter. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app (paid subscription). The venue averages a first-innings total of close to 160. The side chasing has triumphed in three of the last five fixtures. Among bowlers, pacers have punched impressive numbers in this duration.

Performers Who are the key performers?

Suryakumar Yadav (MI) has hammered 303 runs in eight innings this season at 43.28. Tilak Varma (MI) has scored 328 runs in 10 outings at 41.00. Against KKR, Rohit Sharma (MI) has slammed 1,018 runs in 30 innings. He averages 44.26. All-rounder Andre Russell (KKR) has pummeled 272 runs this season at 38.85. He has also picked 12 wickets.

Information A look at the head-to-head record

MI have a prolific 22-8 win-loss record against KKR in the IPL. However, KKR (162/5) had beaten MI (161/4) by five wickets in the earlier face-off this season.

Playing XI A look at the two teams

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Tim Southee, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith

Information SKY ruled out of IPL 2022

Suryakumar Yadav has been ruled out of IPL 2022 due to a left forearm muscle injury. He sustained the injury during the team's fixture against Gujarat Titans. MI have brought in Ramandeep Singh for Surya.

Information Five changes for KKR

KKR have made several changes in their side versus MI. The likes of Baba Indrajith, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Aaron Finch, and Shivam Mavi have been dropped. Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Sheldon Jackson, Pat Cummins, and Varun Chakravarthy have come in.