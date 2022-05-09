Sports

Annu Rani breaks national record in javelin: Decoding her profile

Written by V Shashank May 09, 2022, 06:19 pm 2 min read

Annu Rani broke her national record for the eighth time (Source: Twitter/@Media_SAI)

Indian javelin thrower, Annu Rani, claimed a gold medal on Sunday in the fourth AFI Indian Open Javelin Throw Competition in Jamshedpur. The 29-year-old threw the spear to a distance of 63.82m in her first attempt, setting a new national record. Notably, Rani bettered her previous record of 63.24m which she had registered in Patiala in 2021. Here are more details.

Rani had three other throws at the event. She threw 60.10m, 56.60m, and 58.13 before she passed the last two attempts. Post a poor run at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Rani bounced back to break the national record for the eighth time covering 63.82m. In June 2014, Rani had broken Suman Devi's record to attain the feat for the first time.

Rani said her training is going great currently. "I'm very happy to set a new national record, my training is going great. I am looking forward to upcoming competitions, my best is yet to come. I would like to thank coach Parveer and my physio Ronak for their efforts and my family for their constant support," said Rani in her Instagram post.

17-year-old Yash from Haryana won the gold at the U-18 event with a throw of 67.42m in the first attempt. Notably, it is the second-best throw by an Indian U-18 athlete since September 2019. Delhi's Disha grabbed gold in the girls' U-16 event (34.87m).

Rani was born into an agricultural family in Bahadurpur village, UP. Her brother, Upendra, spotted her talent in a cricket match. He noted that Rani possessed the upper body strength needed for javelin throw. Rani first played javelin throw when aged 18 in 2010. Her father initially disapproved of her talent. However, he started supporting her after she broke the national record in 2014.

In 2014, Rani slammed the 14-year-old national record in the javelin throw at the National Inter-State Athletics Championship (58.83m). The performance qualified her for the 2014 Commonwealth Games. She won bronze at the Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea. In 2016, she bagged silver at the South Asian Games. She pocketed bronze and silver at the Asian Athletic Championships in 2017 and 2019 respectively.