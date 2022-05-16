Sports

Women's T20 Challenge: Harmanpreet, Smriti, Deepti named captains

Written by Parth Dhall May 16, 2022, 02:15 pm 3 min read

Women's T20 Challenge will begin on May 23 (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced squads for the Women's T20 Challenge, scheduled to commence on May 23. Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and Deepti Sharma will lead Supernovas, Trailblazers, and Velocity, respectively. As many as 12 international players will compete in the impending Women's T20 Challenge this time. Notably, veterans Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami will miss the tournament.

Details Key details about the tournament

The three teams, Supernovas, Trailblazers, and Velocity, will participate in the Women's T20 Challenge from May 23 to 28 at Pune's MCA stadium. Notably, the leading stars from South Africa, England, West Indies, and Australia will feature in the tournament. A total of three squads, comprising 16 members, have been picked by the All-India Women's Selection Committee. The squads include 12 overseas players.

Information Mithali, Jhulan to miss the tournament

Senior Indian cricketers Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami, and Shikha Pandey are unavailable for the Women's T20 Challenge this time. Deepti Sharma will lead Velocity in place of Mithali. Meanwhile, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, and Sneh Rana are the vice-captains of Supernovas, Trailblazers, and Velocity, respectively.

Squads Squads of Supernovas and Trailblazers

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur, Taniya Bhatia Alana King, Ayush Soni, Chandu V, Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Meghna Singh, Monica Patel, Muskan Malik, Pooja Vastrakar, Priya Punia, Rashi Kanojia, Sophie Ecclestone, Sune Luus, Mansi Joshi. Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana, Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Hayley Matthews, Jemimah Rodrigues, Priyanka Priyadarshini, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Meghana, Saiqa Ishaque, Salma Khatun, Sharmin Akter, Sophia Brown, Sujata Mallik, S.B.Pokharkar.

Information Here is the squad of Velocity

Velocity: Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Shafali Verma, Ayabonga Khaka, K.P.Navgire, Kathryn Cross, Keerthi James, Laura Wolvaardt, Maya Sonawane, Natthakan Chantham, Radha Yadav, Aarti Kedar, Shivali Shinde, Simran Bahadur, Yastika Bhatia, Pranavi Chandra

Schedule The BCCI had announced the schedule earlier this month

The BCCI had announced the schedule for the 2022 Women's T20 Challenge. The MCA Stadium in Pune will host all four matches, including the final, on May 23 (Trailblazers-Supernovas), 24 (Supernovas-Velocity), 26 (Velocity-Trailblazers), and 28, respectively. It would be the fourth edition of the Women's T20 Challenge. The matches are contested in a round-robin format, with the top-two sides reaching the final.

Champions Trailblazers are the defending champions

The last edition of the Women's T20 Challenge was held in November 2020. Trailblazers were crowned winners as they beat Supernovas (102/7) by 16 runs in the final Trailblazers' opening batter Smriti Mandhana (68) was adjudged as the Player of the Match. Meanwhile, spinner Radha Yadav (Supernovas) bagged the Player of the Series title. She claimed eight wickets at an astonishing 8.87.