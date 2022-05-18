Sports

IPL 2022, RCB vs GT: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank May 18, 2022, 11:49 am 3 min read

It is a must-win game for RCB (Source: Twitter/@imVkohli)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will lock horns with table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 67th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Thursday. RCB have seven wins to show. They need to trump an already qualified Gujarat Titans to stay alive in the competition. And, they would want DC to lose to MI in their next fixture. Here is the preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host this affair. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app. Chasing sides have won six of the last nine matches. So far, it has been a decent wicket to bat on. Both pacers and spinners have come up with impressive numbers.

Information A look at the head-to-head record

GT have a 1-0 lead over RCB from the earlier match-up. Batting first, RCB had posted 170/6 in 20 overs. In reply, the Titans (174/4) had chased down the target in 19.3 overs. Rahul Tewatia (43*) was the top scorer for GT.

RCB vs GT Can RCB upset GT to march into the playoffs?

GT have nothing to lose, having bagged a seat for the Qualifier 1. However, they could be party spoilers for the Challengers. RCB lost to PBKS by 54 runs which dented their NRR (-0.323). They desperately seek a win in this fixture. Batting-wise, the onus would be on Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell. Wanindu Hasaranga's spin prowess could be a deciding factor.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

RCB (probable XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood. GT (probable XI): Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami.

Stats Who are the key performers?

Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB) has clipped 23 wickets this season at 14.65. Glenn Maxwell (RCB) has slammed 228 runs in 10 matches while striking at 166.42. Pacer Harshal Patel (RCB) has claimed 18 wickets this season while averaging 19.44. Afghan spinner Rashid Khan (GT) has pocketed 16 wickets in 13 matches at 22.25. Wriddhiman Saha (GT) has scored 281 runs this season at 40.14.

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket options

Fantasy XI (option 1): Dinesh Karthik, Wriddhiman Saha, David Miller, Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, Shubman Gill, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Alzarri Joseph. Fantasy XI (option 2): Dinesh Karthik, Wriddhiman Saha, David Miller, Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, Shubman Gill, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rashid Khan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel.