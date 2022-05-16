Sports

IPL 2022, MI vs SRH: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank May 16, 2022, 01:25 pm 3 min read

Tilak Varma has been a consistent run-getter for MI (Source: Twitter/@mipaltan)

An evicted Mumbai Indians (MI) face a desperate Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 65th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Tuesday. SRH have five wins from 12 outings. On paper, they can still qualify for the playoffs given they meet certain criteria. Meanwhile, MI would eye to thwart an SRH triumph at any expense. Here is the preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host this affair. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app. Chasing sides have won six of the last eight matches. The wicket has averaged a first-innings total of 152 (last five matches). Both pacers and spinners have commanded impressive numbers at Wankhede.

Information A look at the head-to-head record in IPL

Both teams have faced each other 18 times. MI have the upper hand with 10 wins, while SRH have claimed eight wins. Notably, MI enjoy a 5-1 win record over SRH since 2019. They will lock horns for the first time in IPL 2022.

SRH SRH have to will themselves to a win over MI

SRH have to win the next two matches by heavy margins to up their NRR (-0.270). At the same time, they would want DC, PBKS, RCB, and KKR to be leveled at seven wins each. Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, and Rahul Tripathi have to capitalize on their form. Among bowlers, SRH would be expecting pacer Umran Malik to render a match-winning show.

MI Mumbai Indians can overpower the Sunrisers

MI outclassed CSK to knock them out of the tournament. Rohit Sharma and Co. would be aiming to emulate a similar show in this duel. Teenager Tilak Varma has been the find of the season for the five-time winners. His exploits with the willow are second to none. Bowling-wise, MI would be banking on Daniel Sams and Jasprit Bumrah for the early inroads.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

MI (probable XI): Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Tilak Varma, Tristan Stubbs, Ramandeep Singh, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith. SRH (probable XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (captain), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wicket-keeper), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.

Stats Who are the key performers?

Tilak Varma (MI) has scored 368 runs in 12 matches this season. The southpaw averages a prolific 40.88. Daniel Sams (MI) has claimed 11 wickets in nine outings so far. His best figures in the tournament read 4/30. Rahul Tripathi (SRH) has slammed 317 runs this season at 35.22. Aiden Markram (SRH) has racked up 358 runs in 12 matches at 59.66.

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket options

Fantasy XI (option 1): Nicholas Pooran, Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Aiden Markram, Daniel Sams, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umran Malik. Fantasy XI (option 2): Ishan Kishan, Nicholas Pooran, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Aiden Markram, Daniel Sams, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, T Natarajan.