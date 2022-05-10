Australia to tour India for T20Is, Tests: Details here
The Australian cricket team will tour India for a three-match T20I series in September this year. Cricket Australia, on Tuesday, announced the side's gruelling schedule for the next 18 months. The T20I series will be a lead-up to the T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in Australia. Meanwhile, Australia will revisit India in February next year to play four Tests.
- Australia won their maiden T20 World Cup title in 2021.
- They will look to defend their title at home this year (October-November).
- The three-match T20I series in India will help the two sides prepare for the mega ICC event.
- Both sides would want to try out different combinations.
- Besides, Australia will also play several white-ball games against Zimbabwe, New Zealand, West Indies, and England.
June-July 2022: Tour of Sri Lanka (3xT20s, 3xODIs, 2xTests) August-September 2022: Zimbabwe (3xODIs) and New Zealand (3xODIs) at home September 2022: White ball series in India (3xT20s) October 2022: West Indies and England at home (6xT20s) October-November 2022: T20 World Cup at home November 2022: England at home (3xODIs) December-January 2022-23: West Indies (2xTests) and South Africa (3xTests, 3xODIs) at home
February-March 2023: Test tour of India (4xTests). March-May 2023: Indian Premier League. June-July 2023: Ashes tour of England (5xTests, ODIs expected). August 2023: Test tour of South Africa (3xTests). October-November 2023: ODI World Cup in India.
Australia last toured India for a T20I series in February 2019. They cleaned up the hosts 2-0 in the series (1st T20I in Visakhapatnam and 2nd T20I in Bengaluru). Australia also beat India 3-2 in the five-match ODI that followed.
As per the schedule updated by CA, India will host Australia for a four-match Test series in February 2023. It will be Australia's first Test assignment in India in over five years. They last played a Test series in India in February-March 2017 under the leadership of Steven Smith. India had come from behind to win the four-match series 2-1.
As far as the Indian cricket team is concerned, it will play a five-match T20I series against South Africa at home from June 9 to 19. Meanwhile, a second-string Indian side is expected to tour Ireland for two T20Is in June this year. The Test-regulars be involved in the remaining Test from last year's England tour, scheduled to be held in July.