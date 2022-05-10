Sports

Australia to tour India for T20Is, Tests: Details here

Written by Parth Dhall May 10, 2022, 02:27 pm 3 min read

Australia last toured India for T20Is in February 2019 (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

The Australian cricket team will tour India for a three-match T20I series in September this year. Cricket Australia, on Tuesday, announced the side's gruelling schedule for the next 18 months. The T20I series will be a lead-up to the T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in Australia. Meanwhile, Australia will revisit India in February next year to play four Tests.

Context Why does this story matter?

Australia won their maiden T20 World Cup title in 2021.

They will look to defend their title at home this year (October-November).

The three-match T20I series in India will help the two sides prepare for the mega ICC event.

Both sides would want to try out different combinations.

Besides, Australia will also play several white-ball games against Zimbabwe, New Zealand, West Indies, and England.

Schedule Australia Men's schedule, as announced by Cricket Australia (1/2)

June-July 2022: Tour of Sri Lanka (3xT20s, 3xODIs, 2xTests) August-September 2022: Zimbabwe (3xODIs) and New Zealand (3xODIs) at home September 2022: White ball series in India (3xT20s) October 2022: West Indies and England at home (6xT20s) October-November 2022: T20 World Cup at home November 2022: England at home (3xODIs) December-January 2022-23: West Indies (2xTests) and South Africa (3xTests, 3xODIs) at home

Information Australia Men's schedule, as announced by Cricket Australia (2/2)

February-March 2023: Test tour of India (4xTests). March-May 2023: Indian Premier League. June-July 2023: Ashes tour of England (5xTests, ODIs expected). August 2023: Test tour of South Africa (3xTests). October-November 2023: ODI World Cup in India.

Information Australia last toured India for T20Is in February 2019

Australia last toured India for a T20I series in February 2019. They cleaned up the hosts 2-0 in the series (1st T20I in Visakhapatnam and 2nd T20I in Bengaluru). Australia also beat India 3-2 in the five-match ODI that followed.

Tests Australia's first Test series in India in over five years

As per the schedule updated by CA, India will host Australia for a four-match Test series in February 2023. It will be Australia's first Test assignment in India in over five years. They last played a Test series in India in February-March 2017 under the leadership of Steven Smith. India had come from behind to win the four-match series 2-1.

India What about India's schedule?

As far as the Indian cricket team is concerned, it will play a five-match T20I series against South Africa at home from June 9 to 19. Meanwhile, a second-string Indian side is expected to tour Ireland for two T20Is in June this year. The Test-regulars be involved in the remaining Test from last year's England tour, scheduled to be held in July.