PAK vs AUS: Historical series to start from March 4

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 04, 2022, 04:44 pm 3 min read

Australia will play three Tests versus Pakistan (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia will be playing in their first tour of Pakistan in 24 years. The three-match Test series which was scheduled to start on March 3 will now begin a day later. Rawalpindi will be hosting the opening Test. After the Test series, the two sides will play three ODIs and one T20I. Here we present the complete details.

Context Why does it matter?

Australia will visit Pakistan and this will mean a lot for cricket and fans of the host nation.

Australia have started well in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle.

They beat England 4-0 in the 2021-22 Ashes.

Pakistan are a force at home and will aim to make things difficult.

A cracker of a contest between two solid teams is on offer.

Series Rawalpindi to host first Test

As per the new schedule, the Test series will start in Rawalpindi. The first Test match will be played from March 4-8. Earlier the first Test was scheduled to be played in Karachi from March 3. The change means that the second match will now be played in Karachi from March 12-16 and the third in Lahore from March 21-25.

Information Rawalpindi will host the ODIs and one-off T20I

The limited-overs series will be played from March 29 to April 5. Rawalpindi will host all the three ODIs scheduled to be played on March 29, March 31 and April 2 respectively. There is a one-off T20I to be played at Rawalpindi on March 5.

PCB Faisal Hasnain pleased to welcome Cricket Australia's decision

PCB Chief Executive Faisal Hasnain said in a statement they are pleased that the Cricket Australia has formally approved their side's five-week tour itinerary. Australia will have their best available players available as they are set to tour Pakistan for the first time in 24 years. Hasnain said PCB is excited to host Pat Cummins and his players, looking forward to a competitive series.

Details Australian cricket team will arrive in Islamabad

As per reports, Australian cricket team will arrive in Islamabad through a chartered flight on February 27. Both cricket boards have also decided that the Australian players will complete their mandatory isolation in their home country, before heading to Pakistan. The Australian players will take part in training sessions at the Pindi Cricket Stadium after isolating for a day.

Information Pakistan vs Australia: Schedule

Here's the complete schedule: 1st Test, Rawalpindi (March 4-8), 2nd Test, Karachi (March 12-16), 3rd Test, Lahore (March 21-25), 1st ODI, Rawalpindi (March 29), 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi (March 31), 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi (April 2), one-off T20I, Rawalpindi (April 5).