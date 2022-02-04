Sports

Decoding India's record in ICC U-19 World Cup

Written by Sneha Singh Feb 04, 2022, 04:13 pm 3 min read

India have won 4 U-19 WCs (Photo Credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

Yash Dhull-led Team India will square off against England in the 2022 U-19 Cricket World Cup final on Saturday at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. This is India's fourth consecutive appearance in the tournament and eighth overall. They are the most successful team in the competition, having won the title on four occasions, besides being runner-up thrice. Here are the details.

Context Why does it matter?

India qualified for the final by hammering Australia in the Super League semi-final.

They have been phenomenal in the tournament so far, having won every encounter.

The young brigade came into the World Cup after clinching the 2021 Asia Cup and will look to complete the trophy double by winning the summit clash.

Here we take a look at their record in the tournament.

Performance India's performance in U-19 World Cup

India are the most dominant side in the tournament. India won the first title in 2000 under Mohammad Kaif. Later, Virat Kohli (2008), Unmukt Chand (2012), and Prithvi Shaw (2018) emulated the same feat. India have finished as runner-up thrice (2006, 2016, and 2020). India finished sixth and fifth in 2010 and 2014 respectively. They exited from the second round in 1998.

Runs Sarfaraz Khan leads the run-scoring chart

Sarfaraz is India's leading run-getter in the U-19 World Cup. He represented India in two U-19 WCs - 2014 and 2016. He has racked up 566 runs in 12 games at 70.75. Shikhar Dhawan (2004) is occupying the second spot in this list with 505 runs under his belt from seven games. Kaif has amassed 421 runs across two editions (1998 and 2000).

Wickets Abhishek Sharma leads the wicket-takers list

Abhishek is the leading wicket-taker from India in U-19 WC. He claimed 26 wickets in 14 games at 17.80 across two editions - 2002 and 2004. Sandeep Sharma has represented India in two U-19 WCs as well (2010 and 2012). He has bagged 19 wickets in the tournament in 12 games at 18.15. Ravi Bishnoi (2020) has taken 17 wickets in six games.

Performers Top performers with the bat in 2022 U-19 WC

Angkrish Raghuvanshi is the leading run-getter from India in the 2022 U-19 WC. He is the tournament's fourth-highest scorer. He has scored 278 runs in five games at 55.60. Raj Bawa is sitting at the second spot with 217 runs at 72.33. Skipper Yash Dhull has amassed 212 runs in the tournament in just three games. Dhull is averaging 106.00 in the competition.

Bowling Top wicket-takers in 2022 U-19 WC

Vicky Ostwal is leading India's wickets column in the 2022 U-19 WC. He has claimed 12 wickets in the tournament in five games at 10.75. He is the sixth-highest wicket-taker in the competition. Nishant Sindhu has registered six wickets under his name in four games. Ravi Kumar has also claimed six wickets. But, he has played one game more than Sindhu.

Journey India's road to the final

India topped Group B by winning all three matches. They started the tournament with a comprehensive 45-run win over South Africa. Next, they bested Ireland by 174 runs before hammering Uganda by 326 runs in their last group game. They defeated Bangladesh by 5 wickets in the quarter-finals. India battered Australia by 96 runs in the semi-final.