Big Bash League 2021-22: Decoding the major numbers

Written by Sneha Singh Jan 28, 2022, 08:44 pm 3 min read

Perth have won 4 BBL titles (Photo Credit: Twitter/@BBL)

Perth Scorchers on Friday downed Sydney Sixers by 79 runs to become the first-ever team to lift four Big Bash League (BBL) titles. Batting first, Scorchers posted a respectable total of 171/6 in 20 overs, courtesy of the fifties from Laurie Evans (76* off 41) and Ashton Turner (54 off 35). In reply, Sixers were bowled out for 92. Here we decode key numbers.

Dominance Perth's dominance in BBL

Perth have become the first team to lift four BBL titles. They have finished runner-up thrice. Sydney Sixers are the second most successful team with three BBL titles. They have also finished runner-up thrice. Friday's result was the third occasion when Scorchers have defeated Sixers in the BBL final. The two teams met four times in BBL 2021-22 with Scorchers emerging victorious every time.

Totals Highest and lowest totals

Melbourne Stars posted the highest total of BBL 2021-22 against Hobart Hurricanes during the league stage (273/2). It is also the highest team total in the history of the league. Sixers recorded the second-highest total of 213/4 against Melbourne Stars. Melbourne Renegades registered the lowest total of the season 80/10 against Sydney Thunder. Brisbane Heat recorded the second-lowest total against Adelaide Strikers 90/10.

Runs McDermott is the leading run-getter

Hurricanes' Benjamin McDermott topped BBL's run-scoring chart this season. He scored 577 runs in 13 games at an impressive average of 48.08. Jonathan Wayne Wells of Strikers is occupying the second spot in the list with 501 runs in 17 games. Matthew William Short amassed 493 runs in 16 games for Strikers. Stars' skipper Glenn Maxwell is sitting at fourth with 468 runs.

Wickets Siddle finished as leading wicket-taker

Strikers' Peter Siddle finished the season as leading wicket-taker. He picked 30 wickets in 17 games at 17.73. Sixers' Hayden Kerr finished the season with 25 wickets under his kitty from 17 games. Andrew Tye picked 25 wickets for Perth in 17 games at 16.96. Strikers' Rashid Khan is occupying the 4th spot with 20 wickets under his belt from 11 games.

Score Glenn Maxwell registered the highest score of the season

Maxwell (154* off 64 balls) hammered the highest individual score of the season against Hurricanes on January 19. This is also the highest individual score in the history of the league. Hurricanes' McDermott recorded the second-biggest individual total in BBL 2021-22 (127 runs) against Renegades. He is followed by Collin Munro, who hammered 114* runs off 73 balls for Scorchers against Strikers.

Partnership Biggest partnership in BBL 2021-22

Hilton Cartwright and Joe Clarke recorded the biggest partnership in terms of runs in BBL 2021-22. The duo added 151 runs for the fourth wicket for Stars versus Heat. Strikers' Matthew Short and Alex Carey added 145 runs stand for the first wicket against Hurricanes. The third spot is reserved by Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis (132* for 3rd wicket) against the Hurricanes.

Ducks Most extras in an innings and most ducks

Heat's Mujeeb Ur Rahman was dismissed for a duck on five occasions in 11 games. Renegades' Zahir Khan and Mackenzie Walter Harvey registered three ducks this season. Sixers' Joshua Ryan Philippe was also removed for a duck on three occasions in 15 games. Scorchers gave away 22 runs in extras during their match against Strikers. They also conceded 18 runs in extras against Stars.