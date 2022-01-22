Sports

IPL 2022: 1,214 players register for mega auction

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 22, 2022

The IPL 2022 auction will held in February (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

A total of 1,214 cricketers have registered for the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction. The initial list includes 270 capped, 312 uncapped, and 41 players from Associate teams. Reportedly, all 10 franchises received the list on Friday. As per ESPNcricinfo, Mitchell Starc, Sam Curran, Ben Stokes, Chris Gayle, Jofra Archer, and Chris Woakes will miss the impending tournament.

Context Why does it matter?

A mega auction for the impending IPL season is set to be held in February.

All players barring those retained and acquired by the 10 franchises will enter the auction.

Thus far, 1,214 players have registered for the same (896 Indian and 318 overseas players).

The IPL governing council will trim the list to prepare a final draft ahead of the auction day.

Players Players in Rs. 2 crore bracket

As many as 49 players have listed their base price at the maximum of Rs. 2 crore. The marquee names include 17 Indians and 32 overseas players. These are R Ashwin, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Suresh Raina, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Steven Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Mark Wood, Trent Boult, Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, and Dwayne Bravo.

Duo Devdutt Padikkal and Harshal Patel in the highest bracket

(Source: Twitter/@devdpd07)

Indian stars Devdutt Padikkal and Harshal Patel have kept their reserve price in the highest bracket (Rs. 2 crore). Left-handed batter, Padikkal, earned praise for his phenomenal run in the last two seasons (2020 and 2021). He already has an IPL century to his name in 29 matches. Meanwhile, right-arm seamer Harshal Patel bagged the Purple Cap in the 2021 season (32 wickets).

Information Players in Rs. 1.5 crore bracket

Players (Rs. 1.5 crore bracket): Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Washington Sundar, Aaron Finch, Chris Lynn, Nathan Lyon, Kane Richardson, Jonny Bairstow, Alex Hales, Eoin Morgan, Dawid Malan, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Tim Southee, Colin Ingram, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran

Players Players in Rs. 1 crore bracket

Piyush Chawla, Kedar Jadhav, Prasidh Krishna, Natarajan, Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Wriddhiman Saha, Kuldeep Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Mohammad Nabi, James Faulkner, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, D'Arcy Short, Andrew Tye, Dan Lawrence, Liam Livingstone, Tymal Mills, Ollie Pope, Devon Conway, Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Aiden Markram, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Wanindu Hasaranga, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford.

Sreesanth Sreesanth also registers for the auction

(Source: Twitter/@sreesanth36)

Indian fast bowler S Sreesanth has also registered for the auction. He is available for a base price of Rs. 50 lakh. The Kerala pacer was unsold in the last auction when he had set his base price at Rs. 75 lakh. The 38-year-old returned from his spot-fixing ban last year. He featured in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Details Key details about the auction

(Source: Twitter/@IPL)

This mega auction, which will be the first since the IPL since 2018, takes place on February 12 and 13. Two more franchises from Lucknow and Ahmedabad have entered the fray this time. These teams have acquired a few players outside the auction. As per ESPNcricinfo, all 10 franchises have already spent nearly Rs. 338 crore to retain and acquire 33 players so far.

List IPL 2022: Players retention list (1/2)

CSK: Ravindra Jadeja (Rs. 16 crore), MS Dhoni (Rs. 12 crore), Moeen Ali (Rs. 8 crore), Ruturaj Gaikwad (Rs. 6 crore) DC: Rishabh Pant (Rs. 16 crore), Axar Patel (Rs. 9 crore), Prithvi Shaw (Rs. 7.5 crore), Anrich Nortje (Rs. 6.5 crore) KKR: Andre Russell (Rs. 12 crore), Venkatesh Iyer (Rs. 8 crore), Varun Chakravarthy (Rs. 8 crore), Sunil Narine (Rs. 6 crore).

List IPL 2022: Players retention list (2/2)

MI: Rohit (16 crore), Jasprit Bumrah (12 crore), Suryakumar Yadav (8 crore), Kieron Pollard (6 crore) PBKS: Mayank Agarwal (14 crore), Arshdeep Singh (4 crore) RR: Sanju Samson (14 crore), Jos Buttler (10 crore), Yashasvi Jaiswal (4 crore) RCB: Virat Kohli (15 crore), Glenn Maxwell (11 crore), Mohammed Siraj (7 crore) SRH: Kane Williamson (14 crore), Umran Malik (4 crore) Abdul Samad (4 crore)

Information What about Team Lucknow and Ahmedabad?

Team Lucknow have acquired KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, and Ravi Bishnoi ahead of the auction. Notably, the franchise has spent Rs. 17 crore for roping in Rahul. Meanwhile, Team Ahmedabad have signed Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, and Shubman Gill.