Sports

Perth Scorchers win 2021-22 Big Bash League crown: Records broken

Perth Scorchers win 2021-22 Big Bash League crown: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jan 28, 2022, 05:42 pm 2 min read

Sydney Sixers failed to chase down 172 against Scorchers (Photo credit: Twitter/@cricketcomau)

Perth Scorchers beat Sydney Sixers to win the 2021-22 edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) on Friday. Batting first, the Scorchers managed to put up 171/6 in 20 overs. Laurie Evans' unbeaten 41-ball 76 helped Scorchers post a decent total on the board. In response, the Sixers folded for a disappointing 92/10. Here are the records that were broken.

Context Why does it matter?

The match was all about momentum and credit goes to the Scorchers for turning things around after being in deep trouble with the bat.

The match-winning partnership made the difference and helped Scorchers get to a respectable score in a pressure game.

This was a poor effort with the bat by Sydney Sixers, who were outplayed completely.

Scorchers enjoyed an all-round bowling show.

Finale How did the match pan out?

Perth Scorchers got off to a poor start, being reduced to 25/4 in six overs. However, Ashton Turner (54) and Evans added a defining 104-run stand for the fifth wicket. In the end, Evans and Ashton Agar (15) helped Scorchers get past 170. Nathan Lyon (2/24) was pick of the bowlers. In response, the Sixers were bundled out for 92 in 16.2 overs.

Duo Notable feats for Evans and Turner

Evans (76*) smashed four fours and four and enjoyed a strike rate of 185.37. Evans finished the 2021-22 edition of the BBL with 361 runs at 40.11. This was his second BBL fifty this season. Playing his 100th BBL match, Turner slammed a 35-ball 54. This was his eighth BBL fifty. He has 1,637 runs in the BBL, including 357 this season.

Wickets 25 wickets this season for Kerr and Tye

Hayden Kerr (1/20 made his presence felt for Sydney Sixers. He finished as the joint-second-highest wicket-taker this season. Kerr claimed 25 scalps at just 15.00. Meanwhile, Andrew Tye was superb for the Scorchers, claiming 3/15 from his three overs. He also claimed 25 scalps this season at 16.96. Overall, Tye has raced to 118 BBL wickets at 19.34.

Twitter Post 2021-22 BBL champions

WE ARE #BBL11 CHAMPIONS!!! 🏆 An all-round #MADETOUGH performance earns us our FOURTH TITLE! 💪 Time to celebrate Scorchers fans!!! 🎇 pic.twitter.com/eu6TLZpalb — Perth Scorchers (@ScorchersBBL) January 28, 2022

Do you know? Fourth BBL title for the Scorchers

Scorchers won their fourth BBL title. They had earlier won the trophy in 2013-14, 2014-15, and 2016-17. This was their seventh BBL final/ Meanwhile, three-time winners Sixers had won the last two editions of the BBL. This was their sixth BBL final in total.