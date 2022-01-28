Perth Scorchers win 2021-22 Big Bash League crown: Records broken
Perth Scorchers beat Sydney Sixers to win the 2021-22 edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) on Friday. Batting first, the Scorchers managed to put up 171/6 in 20 overs. Laurie Evans' unbeaten 41-ball 76 helped Scorchers post a decent total on the board. In response, the Sixers folded for a disappointing 92/10. Here are the records that were broken.
Why does it matter?
- The match was all about momentum and credit goes to the Scorchers for turning things around after being in deep trouble with the bat.
- The match-winning partnership made the difference and helped Scorchers get to a respectable score in a pressure game.
- This was a poor effort with the bat by Sydney Sixers, who were outplayed completely.
- Scorchers enjoyed an all-round bowling show.
How did the match pan out?
Perth Scorchers got off to a poor start, being reduced to 25/4 in six overs. However, Ashton Turner (54) and Evans added a defining 104-run stand for the fifth wicket. In the end, Evans and Ashton Agar (15) helped Scorchers get past 170. Nathan Lyon (2/24) was pick of the bowlers. In response, the Sixers were bundled out for 92 in 16.2 overs.
Notable feats for Evans and Turner
Evans (76*) smashed four fours and four and enjoyed a strike rate of 185.37. Evans finished the 2021-22 edition of the BBL with 361 runs at 40.11. This was his second BBL fifty this season. Playing his 100th BBL match, Turner slammed a 35-ball 54. This was his eighth BBL fifty. He has 1,637 runs in the BBL, including 357 this season.
25 wickets this season for Kerr and Tye
Hayden Kerr (1/20 made his presence felt for Sydney Sixers. He finished as the joint-second-highest wicket-taker this season. Kerr claimed 25 scalps at just 15.00. Meanwhile, Andrew Tye was superb for the Scorchers, claiming 3/15 from his three overs. He also claimed 25 scalps this season at 16.96. Overall, Tye has raced to 118 BBL wickets at 19.34.
2021-22 BBL champions
WE ARE #BBL11 CHAMPIONS!!! 🏆 An all-round #MADETOUGH performance earns us our FOURTH TITLE! 💪 Time to celebrate Scorchers fans!!! 🎇 pic.twitter.com/eu6TLZpalb— Perth Scorchers (@ScorchersBBL) January 28, 2022
Fourth BBL title for the Scorchers
Scorchers won their fourth BBL title. They had earlier won the trophy in 2013-14, 2014-15, and 2016-17. This was their seventh BBL final/ Meanwhile, three-time winners Sixers had won the last two editions of the BBL. This was their sixth BBL final in total.