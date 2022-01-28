Sports

2022 Australian Open: Daniil Medvedev beats Stefanos Tsitsipas, reaches final

Daniil Medvedev beat Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach the 2022 Australian Open final on Friday. Medvedev earned a crucial win in four sets and will take on Rafael Nadal in the summit clash. The Russian star won the match 7-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 to prevail over Greek youngster Tsitsipas. Medvedev has reached his second successive Australian Open final, losing against Novak Djokovic in 2021.

Do you know? Fifth Grand Slam final for Medvedev

Medvedev has reached his fifth Grand Slam final. He has been a three-time runner up, besides winning the 2021 US Open. He has raced to a 19-5 win-loss record at AO. Overall in Grand Slams, Medvedev has a win-loss record of 51-18.

Journey Medvedev's road to the 2022 AO final

Medvedev beat Henri Laaksonen in the first round (6-1, 6-4, 7-6). He overcame Nick Kyrgios in a four-set battle (7-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2). In the third round, he sealed a win versus Botic van de Zandschulp (6-4, 6-4, 6-2). In the fourth round, Medvedev won his duel against Maxime Cressy (6-2, 7-6, 6-7, 7-5). He came back in the quarters to beat Felix Auger-Aliassime.

H2H record Medvedev extends his lead over Tsitsipas

Medvedev and Tsitsipas have faced each other on nine occasions, including this match. Medvedev has extended his win tally versus Tsitsipas to 7-2. Interestingly, Medvedev had downed Tsitsipas in the semi-final of the 2021 Australian Open as well. Post that, Tsitsipas overcame Medvedev in the quarters at the Roland Garros (6-3, 7-6, 7-5) last year.

Numbers Medvedev hits 13 aces and 39 winners

Medvedev targeted Tsitsipas' backhand from the baseline with his flat and powerful ground-strokes throughout the semi-final. The Russian ace managed to hit 39 winners and broke Tsitsipas four times to make it to the final after two hours and 34 minutes. He also hit 13 aces compared to Tsitsipas' five. He enjoyed an 86% win on the first serve and had four double faults.

Do you know? Both Nadal and Madvedev are aiming different records

Nadal leads Medvedev 3-1 in the head-to-head meetings and is targeting a record-breaking 21st Slam honor. Meanwhile, as per ATP, Medvedev can become the first player to follow his maiden major trophy with his second at the next Grand Slam event if he beats Nadal.

Views Medvedev on facing Nadal in the final

"I am going to play again against one of the greatest and against someone going for their 21st Grand Slam. Grand Slam finals are special and I can remember the final against Rafa at the [2019] US Open. It was my first final and we played for about five hours. We have played a few matches since then and I am ready," said Medvedev.