Australian Open: Caruso the 'lucky loser' awarded Djokovic's place

Sneha Singh Mail Jan 16, 2022, 07:58 pm 2 min read

Djokovic was deported on Sunday (Photo Credit: Twitter/@ATPtour)

Italian player Salvatore Caruso, 29, has never reached beyond the third round of a Grand Slam event. He has now been added to the 2022 men's Australian Open draw in place of world number one Novak Djokovic. Caruso failed in qualifying for the first Grand Slam of the year after losing to Taro Daniel in straight sets 6-4, 6-3 in the qualifier on Friday.

Context Why does it matter?

In a tragic turn of events, the world number one Novak Djokovic left Australia on Sunday on the eve of the Australian Open after failing to overturn his visa cancelation.

Djokovic's departure has seen the AO organizers being forced to name Caruso as his replacement.

Russian player Daniil Medvedev is now the top-seeded player in the Melbourne event.

Details What does Djokovic's departure mean for AO?

Djokovic's departure means that the nine-time winner will not defend his AO title. He could be banned from Australia for three years, which can be waived off. Djokovic was set to face fellow countryman Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round. Kecmanovic will now play Caruso in the opening round. Kecmanovic and Caruso match has been shifted from Red Rod Laver Arena to 1573 Arena.

Caruso Meet the "lucky loser"

Caruso failed to directly qualify for the Australian Open after losing to Daniel. Caruso has never won a top-tier ATP event with his highest ranking being 76. He attained his career-best ranking on November 16, 2020, after reaching the quarter-finals of the Sofia Open. He is currently ranked 150. He made his ATP Tour debut in 2016 at Rome Open.

Stats Djokovic's exit can open doors for the younger generation

Djokovic's exit has bolstered Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, and Stefanos Tsitsipas' Australian Open title bid. It is the perfect opportunity for Rafa to win the record 21st Grand Slam title. Djokovic is a three-time defending champion. Other than Djokovic, Federer (2018) was the last player to win the title. Stan Wawrinka (2014) was the last player to win AO other than Djokovic or Federer.