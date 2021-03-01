Serbian maestro Novak Djokovic has equaled Roger Federer's all-time record for most weeks as number one player in the ATP Rankings. The former now holds the top spot for 310 weeks over five different stints. Earlier this month, Djokovic lifted his ninth Australian Open crown by defeating Daniil Medvedev in a high-octane final. The former now owns a total of 18 Grand Slam titles.

Stints A look at Djokovic's stints at number one

Djokovic first attained the number one ranking, aged 24 years and 43 days, in July 2011. He maintained the top spot till July 2012. Between July 2014 and November 2016, he spent a personal-best of 122 consecutive weeks at the top of ATP Rankings. His other such stints are November 2012 to October 2013, November 2018 to November 2019 and February 2020-present.

Do you know? One of the few players with this distinction

Djokovic is one of 26 players in the history of ATP Rankings to hold the top spot (since 23 August 1973). He finished 2020 as year-end number one for the sixth time (2011-2012, 2014-2015, and 2018), emulating the record of Pete Sampras (1993-1998).

Run An incredible run (2014 to 2016)

Djokovic had his best run at the top from July 2014 to November 2016. During this period, he had a win-loss record of 167-17. Against the Top 10, he won 60 and lost only nine matches. Meanwhile, his record in the tour-level finals read 21-5. Since February 2020, the Serb boasts a win-loss record of 37-5. Besides, he is unbeaten in the finals (4-0).

Information Overall win-loss record of Djokovic as world number one

In total, Djokovic has accumulated a win-loss record of 387-53 as world number one. The phenomenal tally also includes a 117-30 mark against Top 10 opponents and a 39-13 record in tour-level finals. And he seems to be unstoppable at the moment.

Spot Djokovic set to surpass Swiss maestro Federer

In February, Djokovic secured his third successive Australian Open title and a ninth overall. After clinching his 18th Grand Slam title, he is set to surpass Federer's record of most weeks at number one on March 8. His success Down Under has cemented his spot at the pinnacle once again. However, Federer still holds the record for most consecutive weeks at the top (237).