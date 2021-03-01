Young Karnataka batsman Devdutt Padikkal continued his incredible run in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with a third successive century on Sunday.

The 20-year-old smashed a blistering 145* as defending champions Karnataka claimed a 10-wicket victory over Railways in the Elite Group C.

Padikkal was accompanied by skipper Ravikumar Samarth in the run-chase, who also slammed an unbeaten century.

