Brendan Taylor banned by ICC for three-and-a-half years: Details here

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jan 28, 2022, 11:37 pm 1 min read

Taylor has been handed a ban by ICC (Photo credit: icccricket.com)

Zimbabwe cricketer Brendan Taylor has been handed a three-and-a-half-year ban by the ICC. The cricket governing body said the former Zimbabwe captain has confessed to his involvement in anti-corruption activity. As per ICC, Taylor was found guilty for breaching four charges of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code and, separately, one charge of the ICC Anti-Doping Code. Here are further details.

The ICC issued a statement, saying that Taylor has been handed a three-and-a-half year ban from all forms of cricket. "Brendan Taylor has been handed a three-and-a-half year ban from all forms of cricket after he accepted four charges of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code and one separate charge of breaching the Anti-Doping Code," the ICC announced in a release.

Notably, a few days ago, Taylor had disclosed through his social media handle that he had accepted money from a dubious Indian businessman but said was not a cheat. "I may be many things but I am not a cheat," said