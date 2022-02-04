Sports

IND vs WI, ODIs: Decoding the key player battles

India and West Indies are set to play a three-match ODI series, starting February 6. All three ODIs will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India come into this series after suffering a 0-3 loss versus South Africa last month. Meanwhile, WI beat England 3-2 in a five-match T20I series at home. Here we decode the key player battles.

India saw Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, and Ruturaj Gaikwad test positive for COVID-19 and it remains to be seen how things pan out.

Mayank Agarwal has been added to the squad and is likely to open alongside Rohit Sharma in the first ODI.

KL Rahul will miss the first ODI.

Therefore, the onus will be on Rohit and Virat Kohli to deliver for India.

Battle 1 Roach will be aiming to test Kohli

Virat Kohli, who is still searching for his 71st international century since more than two years, will be hoping to stand out and take the mantle. West Indies, who recalled vetteran Kemar Roach back into the side, would want the pacer to test Kohli. As per Cricmetric, Kohli has faced 264 deliveries by Roach in ODIs, scoring 274 runs, He has been dismissed twice.

Battle 2 Rohit will want to thwart Walsh

Rohit Sharma is back for Team India after missing the South Africa tour with a hamstring injury. The skipper will be extremely vital for India at the top. Rohit, who will look to anchor India's innings, will be aiming to boss the show against Hayden Walsh. Rohit has faced 10 deliveries by Walsh in ODIs, scoring 10 runs. He is yet to be dismissed.

Battle 3 Can Pooran deliver against Thakur?

West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran is a player with huge potential. He will be seeking to change his potential tag to something more substantial. Pooran, who is highly aggressive, could have a crunch battle against Indian pacer Shardul Thakur. Pooran has faced 19 deliveries by Thakur, scoring 28 runs. He has smashed two fours and two sixes. Thakur has dismissed Pooran once.

Battle 4 Can Chahal keep Pollard at bay?

Kieron Pollard will want to show his experience in the middle-order for his side. Pollard is known for his big-hitting skills and can be pivotal. His application against Yuzvendra Chahal will be key. Pollard hasn't faced Chahal in ODIs but has struggled against him in T20s. He has been dismissed four times, scoring 69 from 43 balls. In T20Is, Chahal has dismissed him once.