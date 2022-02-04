Sports

Under-19 World Cup: Who is Pakistan's Qasim Akram?

Qasim Akram is the first player in YODI to score a century and take a fifer (Photo Credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan's Under-19 skipper Qasim Akram produced one of the most inspiring performances in the history of the ICC U-19 World Cup as they defeated Sri Lanka in the fifth-place playoff at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. Thursday's result gave Pakistan something to cheer about. Pakistan and Sri Lanka's hope to lift the U-19 title ended last week following their respective quarter-final defeats.

Context Why does it matter?

Akram was Pakistan's standout performer in the 2022 U-19 WC with both the bat as well as the ball.

Akram is counted among Pakistan's future stars and his talent is well known among the followers of the game.

He generated massive interests amid Pakistan Super League (PSL) teams during players draft.

He was on Islamabad United's waitlist but was eventually signed by Karachi Kings.

Stats Qasim Akram's memorable feat versus Sri Lanka

Akram on Thursday became the first player in YODI history to score a century and take a fifer in the same match. He recorded the feat during Pakistan's 5th place playoff match. He scored an unbeaten 135 runs off 80 balls and then returned to take a five-wicket haul while conceding 37 runs. Akram was responsible for the dismissal of Sri Lanka's top five.

Match How the match panned out?

Batting first, Pakistan scored 365/3 in 50 overs. Haseebullah Khan scored 136 runs while Muhammad Shehzad smashed a quickfire 73. Matheesha Pathirana claimed two wickets while giving away 62 runs. In response, SL managed 127/10 in 34.2 overs. Vinuja Ranpul scored an unbeaten 53 runs off 58 balls. Sri Lanka skipper Dunith Wellalage contributed with 40 runs off 67 balls.

Stats Akram in U-19 WC

Akram has taken 10 wickets in the U-19 WC in six games at 17.00, including a five-wicket haul. He has racked up 203 runs in the tournament at an impressive strike rate of 118.02. He is currently sitting at the 15th spot in the run-scoring chart. He maintained an average of 50.75 in the competition. Akram has smashed 20 fours and seven sixes.

Number Akram's domestic numbers

Akram had played nine FC games and racked up 389 runs at 35.36 with the help of three fifties, besides taking 14 wickets. He has scored 462 runs in 15 List A games at 51.33. He has one hundred and three fifties under his name in List A games. He has smashed 149 runs in 21 T20 matches while taking 14 wickets.