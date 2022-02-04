Sports

Copa del Rey, Athletic Club oust Real Madrid: Records broken

Copa del Rey, Athletic Club oust Real Madrid: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 04, 2022, 12:33 pm 2 min read

Bilbao have knocked Real out of Copa del Rey (Photo credit: Twitter/@Athletic_en)

Athletic Club knocked Real Madrid out of the Copa del Rey, earning a late 1-0 victory. Substitute Alex Berenguer scored the winner in the 89th minute. Bilbao will now be aiming to reach the final for the third successive season. Notably, Bilbao became just the second side after Real Zaragoza to knock Real and Barcelona out of the cup in one season. Here's more.

Context Why does it matter?

Real were not up to the mark and fell short against a resolute Bilbao outfit, who got the goal in a decisive moment.

Notably, Bilbao avenged their Spanish Super Cup final defeat versus Real last month.

Bilbao have been showing consistency of late in the Copa del Rey and this was another prime example of their authority.

Match How did the match pan out?

The first half ended goalless and Bilbao couldn't find an opening despite being the better side. The second half continued in the same vein with nothing to separate the two sides. However, in the 89th minute, substitute Berenguer cut inside and drilled a precise finish into the far corner. Mikel Vesga provided the assist. Real's hopes of a domestic double came to an end.

Information A look at the results

Earlier, Rayo Vallecano beat Mallorca 1-0 after Oscar Trejo netted a 44th-minute penalty. Valencia edged past Cadiz 2-1 to reach the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey. Hugo Duro scored the winning goal. Meanwhile, Real Sociedad were thrashed 0-4 by Real Betis.

Do you know? Athletic script this record

As per Opta, Athletic Club are now the second different side to progress against Barcelona and Real Madrid in a single campaign in Copa del Rey in 21st Century after Zaragoza (two times - in 2003-2004 and 2005-2006).

Bilbao Athletic Club will be aiming to achieve this feat

Bilbao, who have been 39-time finalists in Copa del Rey, now have a real chance of making it 40 by winning their semi-final clash. Only Barcelona (43) have been in more finals. Bilbao started their Copa del Rey journey this season by beating Atletico Mancha Real 2-0. They beat Barcelona 3-2 at extra time in the round of 16. And now, they beat Real.

Do you know? Unwanted tally for Real

As per Opta, Real finished the first half against Bilbao with a 0.1 xG index. This is their lowest record in first 45 minutes in a single game in any competition since January 2020 (versus Valladolid in La Liga), also away from home (0.08).