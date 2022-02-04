Sports

AFCON, Egypt beat Cameroon to reach final: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 04, 2022, 12:10 pm 1 min read

Egypt beat Cameroon to reach AFCON final (Photo credit: Twitter/@CAF_Online)

The Egypt national football team has reached the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations final. They have progressed after beating hosts Cameroon on penalties. The match ended 0-0 before Egypt keeper Gabaski saved two penalties to send his side through. Egypt will face Senegal in the final where we will see Mohamed Salah face his Liverpool team-mate Sadio Mane. Here are further details.

Details Egypt prevail in the shootout to progress

Cameroon were the better side in normal time, showing more impetus. They hit the post twice through Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui's looping header and Samuel Gouet's long-range strike. Salah was kept quiet for much of the game. Cameroon missed three of their penalty efforts in the shootout. Gabaski drew saves from Harold Moukoudi and James Lea Siliki, while Clinton N'Jie side-footed wide.

Stats 10th AFCON final for Egypt

Seven-time AFCON winners Egypt have reached their 10th final in the tournament. They have been two-time runners-up - 1962 and 2017. Egypt last won the AFCON title in 2010. Meanwhile, five-time winners Cameroon missed the opportunity to reach their eighth final. They will lock horns with Burkano Faso for the third place playoff. Cameroon have finished third once back in 1972.