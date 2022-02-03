Sports

AFCON, Senegal beat Burkina Faso to reach final: Records broken

Sadio Mane scored for Senegal (Photo credit: Twitter/@CAF_Online)

Senegal have reached the Africa Cup of Nations final after beating Burkina Faso 3-1 in the semis. Abdou Diallo, Idrissa Gueye, and Sadio Mane scored for Senegal with Blati Toure getting a goal in between for Burkina Faso. Senegal will now face Egypt or hosts Cameroon in Sunday's final. Meanwhile, Burkina Faso will take part in the third/fourth-place play-off. Here are further details.

Match Senegal overcome Burkina Faso 3-1

In an eventful encounter, VAR chalked off two Senegal penalties. The match also saw Burkina Faso goal-keeper Herve Koffi get injured during the first penalty event. After a goalless first half, Senegal broke the deadlock in the 70th minute through Diallo. Gueye scored for Senegal six minutes later. Toure narrowed the deficit before Mane sealed the deal for Senegal.