Africa Cup of Nations: A look at the four semi-finalists

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 01, 2022, 07:18 pm 2 min read

Senegal have reached the last four (Photo credit: Twitter/@@CAF_Online)

The Africa Cup of Nations has reached its business end and we have two semi-final matches next. Burkina Faso will face Senegal in the first semi-final to be held on February 3 (12:30 AM IST). The other semi-final will be played between Cameroon and Egypt on February 4 (12:30 AM IST). Here we do an analysis of the four semi-finalists.

The 2021 AFCON is expected to witness a fierce set of games in the semis.

Egypt and Cameroon have a mouth-watering clash in front of them.

The African heavyweights share 12 AFCON trophies between them.

Meanwhile, Burkina Faso will aim to stop Senegal, who had reached the 2019 final.

The underdogs have played well thus far and can be ominous for Senegal.

Senegal Defensively solid Senegal aiming to win maiden title

Senegal topped Group B with one win and two draws from their three matches. They forwarded one goal and kept three clean sheets. In the round of 16, they beat Cape Verde 2-0. They overcame Equatorial Guinea 3-1 in the quarters. Notably, Senegal have been solid defensively, shipping in one goal. The two-time runners-up are aiming to win a maiden AFCON title.

Burkina Faso Burkina Faso have a crucial task ahead ahead of themselves

2013 runners-up Burkina Faso have a tough ask ahead of themselves as they face Senegal in the semis. Burkina Faso claimed four points in the group stage, finishing second in Group A (W1 D1 L1). They beat Gabon in the round of 16 (7-6 on penalties). In the quarters, Burkina Faso overcame Tunisia 1-0. Burkina Faso had finished third in the 2017 AFCON.

Egypt Can Salah inspire seven-time champions Egypt?

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah will have a crucial role to play for Egypt, when they take on Cameroon in the semis. Seven-time winners Egypt last won the title in 2010. Salah has been in supreme form this season and can help Egypt big time. Egypt finished second in Group D before overcoming Ivory Coast on penalties (R16) and getting past Morocco in the quarters.

Cameroon High-flying Cameroon will be wanting to stop Egypt

Five-time winners Cameroon have reached the semis after beating Gambia 2-0 in the last eight. Cameroon, who are unbeaten so far, had topped Group A with seven points. In the round of 16, they beat 10-man Comoros 2-1. In the quarter-finals, Karl Toko Ekambi scored a brace for Cameroon. Notably, he is the second-highest scorer in 2021 AFCON (5) after team-mate Vincent Aboubakar (6).