Africa Cup of Nations: A look at the four semi-finalists
The Africa Cup of Nations has reached its business end and we have two semi-final matches next. Burkina Faso will face Senegal in the first semi-final to be held on February 3 (12:30 AM IST). The other semi-final will be played between Cameroon and Egypt on February 4 (12:30 AM IST). Here we do an analysis of the four semi-finalists.
Why does it matter?
- The 2021 AFCON is expected to witness a fierce set of games in the semis.
- Egypt and Cameroon have a mouth-watering clash in front of them.
- The African heavyweights share 12 AFCON trophies between them.
- Meanwhile, Burkina Faso will aim to stop Senegal, who had reached the 2019 final.
- The underdogs have played well thus far and can be ominous for Senegal.
Defensively solid Senegal aiming to win maiden title
Senegal topped Group B with one win and two draws from their three matches. They forwarded one goal and kept three clean sheets. In the round of 16, they beat Cape Verde 2-0. They overcame Equatorial Guinea 3-1 in the quarters. Notably, Senegal have been solid defensively, shipping in one goal. The two-time runners-up are aiming to win a maiden AFCON title.
Burkina Faso have a crucial task ahead ahead of themselves
2013 runners-up Burkina Faso have a tough ask ahead of themselves as they face Senegal in the semis. Burkina Faso claimed four points in the group stage, finishing second in Group A (W1 D1 L1). They beat Gabon in the round of 16 (7-6 on penalties). In the quarters, Burkina Faso overcame Tunisia 1-0. Burkina Faso had finished third in the 2017 AFCON.
Can Salah inspire seven-time champions Egypt?
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah will have a crucial role to play for Egypt, when they take on Cameroon in the semis. Seven-time winners Egypt last won the title in 2010. Salah has been in supreme form this season and can help Egypt big time. Egypt finished second in Group D before overcoming Ivory Coast on penalties (R16) and getting past Morocco in the quarters.
High-flying Cameroon will be wanting to stop Egypt
Five-time winners Cameroon have reached the semis after beating Gambia 2-0 in the last eight. Cameroon, who are unbeaten so far, had topped Group A with seven points. In the round of 16, they beat 10-man Comoros 2-1. In the quarter-finals, Karl Toko Ekambi scored a brace for Cameroon. Notably, he is the second-highest scorer in 2021 AFCON (5) after team-mate Vincent Aboubakar (6).