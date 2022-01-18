FIFA Awards: Lewandowski takes top honor to equal Ronaldo's record

Bayern Munich's Polish striker Robert Lewandowski on Monday won his second consecutive Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year award. He took the top honor home by defeating Argentine superstar Lionel Messi and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah. With this, he has equaled Portuguese great Cristiano Ronaldo's tally for most The Best FIFA Awards. Lewandowski retained his honor following an incredible campaign during the 2020-21 season.

Lewandowski scored a staggering 69 goals in 2021.

He helped Bayern win numerous honors.

He also broke the late Gerd Muller's 49-year record for scoring the most Bundesliga goals in a calendar year with 43 goals in 34 appearances.

He also netted two goals in UEFA Nations League for Poland and three goals in European Championships 2020.

Awards Best Manager and Goal-keeper of the Year

Thomas Tuchel was awarded the Manager of the Year award following Chelsea's successful Champions League 2020-21 campaign. He defeated Italy's Roberto Mancini and Manchester City's Pep Guardiola for the honor. Chelsea's Edouard Mendy bagged the Goal-keeper of the Year award ahead of Gianluigi Donnarumma and Manuel Neuer. Sevilla striker Erik Lamela took the Puskas Award for his goal against Arsenal while playing for Tottenham.

Details Alexia Putellas takes top honor in women's category

Putellas clinched the FIFA Best Women's Player of the Year award for her exceptional 2020-2021 season with Barcelona. Christiane Endler was named Women's Goalkeeper of the Year and Emma Hayes won The Best FIFA Women's Coach of the Year title. Denmark and Finland's fans won the FIFA Best Fan trophy while the Denmark team and medical team was awarded the FIFA Fair Play award.

Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo proud of special award by FIFA

Ronaldo and Christine Sinclair received special honors for their respective achievements on the international stage. Ronaldo was awarded The Best FIFA Special Award after surpassing Ali Daei for the most international goals. Ronaldo now has 115 goals. "I never thought I would set that record," said Ronaldo. "I'm so proud and this is a special award from FIFA, an organisation I respect a lot."

Team FIFA FIFPRO Men's World 11:

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain) Defenders: David Alaba Bayern Munich and Real Madrid), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) and Ruben Dias (Manchester City) Mid-fielders: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Jorginho (Chelsea) and N'Golo Kante (Chelsea) Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus FC and Manchester United), Erling Haaland (BV Borussia Dortmund), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), and Lionel Messi (Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain)

Squad FIFA FIFPRO Women's World11:

Goalkeeper: Christiane Endler (Paris Saint-Germain/Olympique Lyonnais) Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea Women), Lucy Bronze (Manchester City), Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea Women) and Wendie Renard (Olympique Lyonnais) Midfielders: Estefanía Banini (Levante UD/Atlético de Madrid Femenino), Barbara Bonansea (Juventus Women) and Carli Lloyd (NJ/NY Gotham) Forwards: Marta (Orlando Pride), Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal) and Alex Morgan (Tottenham Hotspur Women/Orlando Pride/San Diego Wave)