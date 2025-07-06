India win their 10th Test in England; Shubman Gill shines

India scripted history after beating England in the 2nd Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The visitors claimed their first-ever Test win at this venue after successfully defending 607. They bowled out England (271) on Day 5. The match was defined by Indian skipper Shubman Gill 's twin centuries. While India won their 10th Test in England, Gill became the seventh Indian captain to prevail in England.

Edgbaston India's milestone win at Edgbaston As mentioned, India won their first-ever Test at Edgbaston. Between 1967 and 2025, India have played nine Tests at Edgbaston. They lost seven of those games, with a solitary Test ending in a draw (1986). India's defeats at Edgbaston came in 1967, 1974, 1979, 1996, 2011, 2018, and 2022. Moreover, India won the toss in only two of those Tests (1974 and 1996).

England India's 10th win in England Overall, India have claimed their 10th Test win in England. They have played 69 Tests in the nation between 1932 and 2025. While India lost 37 of those games, 22 Tests were drawn. Before the recently-concluded Edgbaston Test, India's last win in the nation came in 2021. The Virat Kohli-led Team India beat England by 157 runs at The Oval.

Captaincy Gill joins these Indian captains As mentioned, Gill has become the seventh Indian captain to win a Test match in England. He has joined Ajit Wadekar, Kohli, Kapil Dev, Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni, and Rahul Dravid on this elite list. Notably, Kohli (3) and Kapil (2) are the only Indian captains to have claimed multiple Test wins on England soil.