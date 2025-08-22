Did you know? Rashmika Mandanna-Janki Bodiwala once shared a room

Janki Bodiwala, who bagged the National Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Vash, has opened up about her early days in the industry. In a recent interview with Zoom, she revealed that she once shared a room with actor Rashmika Mandanna while they were both participating in a beauty pageant in Mumbai. "We shared the room. I don't know if she remembers it or not," Bodiwala said.

Career progression Beauty pageant to Bollywood: Bodiwala's journey Bodiwala, who will be seen in the upcoming Gujarati film Vash 2, revealed that her acting career began with local beauty contests. She participated in the Times Clean And Clear contest in 2014, where she was the winner from Gujarat, and Mandanna was the winner from South India. Thereafter, they were both in Mumbai for the contest, which Mandanna ended up winning. "After that, I did Chello Divas, and I got into films," Bodiwala added.

Upcoming project 'Vash 2' is '100 times darker' than the original In Vash 2, which is set to release on August 27, 2025, Bodiwala will reprise her role as Aarya. She also teased that the sequel will be "100 times darker" than the original film. The first part of Vash, released in 2023, was well-received by audiences. The sequel will also feature Monal Gajjar, Hiten Kumar, and Hitu Kanodia in pivotal roles.