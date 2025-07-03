These Indian captains hammered hundreds in consecutive Tests vs England

Shubman Gill made history on Wednesday by becoming the third Indian captain to score a century in consecutive Tests against England . The 25-year-old right-handed batter from Punjab achieved this feat on Day 1 of the second Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham. He batted with precision and helped his team go past 300. On this note, let's look at Indian skippers with centuries in consecutive Tests against England.

#1 Vijay Hazare in 1951-52 Vijay Hazare was the first Indian to accomplish this milestone as he scored centuries in his first two Tests as captain. His Test captaincy debut came in the 1951 Delhi game against England as he made a brilliant 164* in his only outing. Hazare followed it up with another century (155 runs) in the second Test at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium. Notably, both these games were drawn affairs.

#2 Mohammad Azharuddin in 1990 The 1990 Lord's Test marked Mohammad Azharuddin's maiden leadership assignment against England in the longest format. He celebrated the occasion with a fiery 111-ball 121 in India's first innings. England, however, won that game by 247 runs. Azharuddin scored a hundred in the second Test of that series as well. He scored a memorable 179 in Manchester as India earned a draw.