Nitish Rana returns to Delhi in domestic cricket: Details here

Indian batter Nitish Rana will return to his home state Delhi after two seasons of domestic cricket with Uttar Pradesh (UP). The decision comes after his disappointing 2024/25 domestic season. Rana had moved from Delhi to UP in 2023 but struggled with poor performances, leading to his exclusion from 50-over and First-Class cricket. As per ESPNcricinfo, Rana has already received a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA)

Performance review Rana struggled across formats in 2024/25 season In the 2024/25 Ranji Trophy, Rana scored only 150 runs from four matches with a single half-century, according to ESPNcricinfo. He amassed 111 runs at a strike rate of 114.43 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, India's premier T20 tournament. Rana's poor form continued in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he played only two matches before being dropped due to poor form.

IPL journey Rana also led UP Overall, Rana played 33 domestic matches for UP, scoring 833 runs. He scored a century and two half-centuries in First-Class cricket. Despite his poor performance, Rana led UP in 10 domestic matches in the 2023/24 season (Ranji Trophy: 6 and Vijay Hazare Trophy: 4). The side won four matches under him. Notably, Rana was absent from this year's UP T20 League auction, further hinting at his potential exit from UP cricket.

Information What next for Rana? As per ESPNcricinfo, Rana could feature in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) scheduled for August this year. The incumbent Delhi side is led by youngster Ayush Badoni. The former will have to fight for his spot in the batting order.