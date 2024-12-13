Rahane shines as Mumbai advance to SMAT 2024 final: Stats
A dominating performance meant Mumbai beat Baroda by six wickets in the first semi-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024. Shreyas Iyer's team comfortably chased down the 159-run target at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru to secure a final berth. Ajinkya Rahane starred for them with a 98-run knock. His partnership with Iyer after Prithvi Shaw's early departure sealed the game for Mumbai. Here are the key stats.
The match-defining partnership
Rahane was joined by skipper Iyer after Hardik Pandya dismissed Shaw for 8. The duo batted with remarkable intent and knocked Baroda out of the contest. Both batters played aggressively and added 88 runs in quick time. The partnership ended with Iyer's departure for 46. However, Rahane continued the good work at one end as Mumbai crossed the line in just 17.2 overs. Suryansh Shedge sealed the game with a first-ball six.
Baroda set competitive total despite early setbacks
Earlier in the game, Baroda posted a competitive total of 158/7 after early setbacks. The team was reeling at 89/5 by the 14th over after losing key wickets, including captain Krunal Pandya for 30 runs. However, Shivalik Sharma (36*) and Atit Sheth (22) gave crucial late partnerships that helped Baroda recover. Suryansh Shedge (2/11) was the pick of the Mumbai bowlers. Five other bowlers from the team took one wicket apiece.
6,000 T20 runs loading for Iyer
Iyer's 46 off 30 balls was laced with four boundaries and three maximums. As per ESPNcricinfo, the batter has raced to 329 runs in the ongoing season at 54.83 (100s: 1, 50s: 1). His strike rate is a stunning 189.08. Overall in SMAT, Iyer owns 1,727 runs at 36.74. He owns three tons and 8 fifties. The dasher has scored 5,958 T20 runs at 33-plus. In addition to 37 fifties, he owns three tons (SR: 133-plus).