Summarize Simplifying... In short Rahane and Iyer's aggressive batting led Mumbai to the SMAT 2024 final, defeating Baroda in just 17.2 overs.

Despite early losses, Baroda managed a competitive total, thanks to late partnerships by Sharma and Sheth.

Iyer is nearing a personal milestone of 6,000 T20 runs, with a stunning strike rate of 189.08 this season.

Ajinkya Rahane starred with a 98-run knock (Image source: X/@IPL)

Rahane shines as Mumbai advance to SMAT 2024 final: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:29 pm Dec 13, 202402:29 pm

What's the story A dominating performance meant Mumbai beat Baroda by six wickets in the first semi-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024. Shreyas Iyer's team comfortably chased down the 159-run target at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru to secure a final berth. Ajinkya Rahane starred for them with a 98-run knock. His partnership with Iyer after Prithvi Shaw's early departure sealed the game for Mumbai. Here are the key stats.

Mumbai innings

The match-defining partnership

Rahane was joined by skipper Iyer after Hardik Pandya dismissed Shaw for 8. The duo batted with remarkable intent and knocked Baroda out of the contest. Both batters played aggressively and added 88 runs in quick time. The partnership ended with Iyer's departure for 46. However, Rahane continued the good work at one end as Mumbai crossed the line in just 17.2 overs. Suryansh Shedge sealed the game with a first-ball six.

Baroda innings

Baroda set competitive total despite early setbacks

Earlier in the game, Baroda posted a competitive total of 158/7 after early setbacks. The team was reeling at 89/5 by the 14th over after losing key wickets, including captain Krunal Pandya for 30 runs. However, Shivalik Sharma (36*) and Atit Sheth (22) gave crucial late partnerships that helped Baroda recover. Suryansh Shedge (2/11) was the pick of the Mumbai bowlers. Five other bowlers from the team took one wicket apiece.

Iyer

6,000 T20 runs loading for Iyer

Iyer's 46 off 30 balls was laced with four boundaries and three maximums. As per ESPNcricinfo, the batter has raced to 329 runs in the ongoing season at 54.83 (100s: 1, 50s: 1). His strike rate is a stunning 189.08. Overall in SMAT, Iyer owns 1,727 runs at 36.74. He owns three tons and 8 fifties. The dasher has scored 5,958 T20 runs at 33-plus. In addition to 37 fifties, he owns three tons (SR: 133-plus).