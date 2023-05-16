Sports

IPL 2023: Krunal, Stoinis power LSG to 177/3 against MI

Written by Parth Dhall May 16, 2023, 09:26 pm 3 min read

Stoinis slammed his half-century off 36 balls (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Lucknow Super Giants racked up 177/3 against Mumbai Indians in the 63rd match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. An incredible knock by Marcus Stoinis (89*) handed them a strong finish. He hammered 24 runs off Chris Jordan in the 18th over. Stand-in skipper Krunal Pandya scored a crucial 49* before limping off the field.

LSG lose two wickets in Powerplay

LSG were off to a steady start after MI put them in to bat. Jason Behrendorff dismissed Deepak Hooda and Prerak Mankad on back-to-back deliveries in the third over. LSG skipper Krunal joined forces with opener Quinton de Kock as the duo kept the scoreboard ticking. The Super Giants mustered 35/2 in the first six overs.

Quinton de Kock completes 9,000 T20 runs

Although de Kock departed for a 15-ball 16, he unlocked an achievement. With his second six in the fifth over, the LSG opener completed 9,000 runs in T20 cricket. David Miller (9,610), AB de Villiers (9,424), and Faf du Plessis (9,182) are the only South African batters with more T20 runs than De Kock. Besides, de Kock raced to 2,879 runs in the IPL.

Hooda's poor run continues

The run-drought of LSG batter Deepak Hooda continues. Hooda, who opened alongside de Kock, managed just 5(7) against MI. The right-handed batter is yet to touch the 20-run mark in the ongoing season. His scores in IPL 2023 read 5, 11, 1, 11*, 2, 2, 2, 9, 7, 2, and 17. Notably, Hooda slammed 451 runs in IPL 2022.

Lowest batting average in a season

Hooda averages 6.90 with the bat in IPL 2023. As per Cricbuzz, this is the lowest average by a batter in an IPL season (10+ innings). Nicholas Pooran remains the only other batter with an average of less than 10 (7.73 in 2021).

Piyush Chawla completes 20 wickets in IPL 2023

Leg-spinner Piyush Chawla extends his wicket-taking streak. With the crucial scalp of de Kock, Chawla completed 20 wickets in the ongoing season. Interestingly, this is the first instance of Chawla taking 20 wickets in an IPL season. Besides, all other MI spinners have taken a combined total of 19 wickets in IPL 2023. Chawla conceded 26 runs in three overs.

A crucial knock from Krunal

Krunal, who is leading LSG in place of the injured KL Rahul, played a crucial knock. The former came to the middle after the Super Giants were reduced to 12/2. Krunal then steadied the ship alongside Stoinis. LSG's stand-in captain slammed an unbeaten 49(42) before retiring hurt. Nevertheless, Krunal recorded his highest IPL score since scoring 47 in the 2017 final.

Stoinis fuels LSG's innings

Once again, Stoinis proved his mettle when it mattered the most. While Krunal focused on singles and doubles, the Australian batter carved out occasional boundaries. On a challenging track, Stoinis slammed a half-century off 36 balls. It was his third fifty of the season and seventh overall in the tournament. Stoinis hammered an unbeaten 89 off 47 balls (4s: 4, 6s: 8).

Highest partnership for LSG in IPL 2023

Stoinis and Krunal shared an unbeaten 82-run stand for the third wicket after LSG lost two quick wickets. This is now LSG's highest partnership for any wicket in IPL 2023. Kyle Mayers and Hooda added 79 runs against Delhi Capitals.